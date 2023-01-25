Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Watching Tower
  4. Belgium
  5. The Mill of Betekom / ALT architectuur

The Mill of Betekom / ALT architectuur

Save
The Mill of Betekom / ALT architectuur

The Mill of Betekom / ALT architectuur - Exterior PhotographyThe Mill of Betekom / ALT architectuur - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail, BeamThe Mill of Betekom / ALT architectuur - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Deck, HandrailThe Mill of Betekom / ALT architectuur - Interior PhotographyThe Mill of Betekom / ALT architectuur - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Watching Tower
Begijnendijk, Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Mill of Betekom / ALT architectuur - Exterior Photography
© Johnny Umans

Text description provided by the architects. This is an intervention in and restoration of the early 16th-century mill ruins of Betekom. The ruin has been stabilized through a whole series of injections and reinforcements in the stone mass. The ruin is constructed of iron sandstone. This is a local stone that is very expressive in its eroded form.

Save this picture!
The Mill of Betekom / ALT architectuur - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Deck, Handrail
© Johnny Umans
Save this picture!
The Mill of Betekom / ALT architectuur - Image 30 of 39
Section 01

The staircase in oak (double helix) is a contemporary intervention where the wooden mill construction once stood. The old foundation forms the basis for the new wooden construction. 

Save this picture!
The Mill of Betekom / ALT architectuur - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Johnny Umans
Save this picture!
The Mill of Betekom / ALT architectuur - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Johnny Umans
Save this picture!
The Mill of Betekom / ALT architectuur - Image 39 of 39
Axonometry 04

The staircase construction allows one to experience this expressive spectacle in detail. The roof structure is a reciprocal floor structure suspended from a drum structure.

Save this picture!
The Mill of Betekom / ALT architectuur - Interior Photography, Beam
© Johnny Umans
Save this picture!
The Mill of Betekom / ALT architectuur - Interior Photography, Arch
© Johnny Umans

The burnt wooden small joints between the old and new refer to the fire that once destroyed the mill. Fragile and robust, like the history of this piece of heritage.

Save this picture!
The Mill of Betekom / ALT architectuur - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair, Deck, Handrail
© Johnny Umans

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Betekom, 3130 Begijnendijk, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ALT architectuur
Office

Materials

WoodStoneBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningwatching towerBelgium

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningwatching towerBelgium
Cite: "The Mill of Betekom / ALT architectuur" 25 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995430/the-mill-of-betekom-alt-architectuur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags