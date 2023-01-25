The Mill of Betekom / ALT architectuur

+ 34

Text description provided by the architects. This is an intervention in and restoration of the early 16th-century mill ruins of Betekom. The ruin has been stabilized through a whole series of injections and reinforcements in the stone mass. The ruin is constructed of iron sandstone. This is a local stone that is very expressive in its eroded form.

The staircase in oak (double helix) is a contemporary intervention where the wooden mill construction once stood. The old foundation forms the basis for the new wooden construction.

The staircase construction allows one to experience this expressive spectacle in detail. The roof structure is a reciprocal floor structure suspended from a drum structure.

The burnt wooden small joints between the old and new refer to the fire that once destroyed the mill. Fragile and robust, like the history of this piece of heritage.