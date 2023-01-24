House GG / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos

+ 21

Houses • Eusébio, Brazil Architects: Fernandes Atem Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Igor Ribeiro, Felipe Petrovsky

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Cerâmica Portinari , Deca , Docol , Franke , Palimanan , Tramontina

Lead Architects : Ricardo Fernandes, Juliana Atem

Structural Design : Luiz Bento Filho

Building Installations : Diego de Castro Maia Ribeiro

Lighting : Verônica Barreira

Interiors : Juliana Atem

Construction : Produção Engenharia

City : Eusébio

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. A house conceived as a large porch. This is the idea that inspired the design of the GG house. This spatial archetype, a true paradigm of architecture in northeastern Brazil, appears in various configurations and scales throughout the entire building.

A large exposed concrete slab defines the occupation whose plan is characterized by the binuclear distribution of the functional program. Two wings articulated by a large covered terrace form, in the center of the plan, an internal garden patio. The social areas of the program occupy the eastern portion of the land and ensure visual permeability through generous transparencies. The most secluded rooms are located to the west, facing the inner courtyard.

The roof gives unity to the whole and fulfills a double function: it guarantees the much-needed generous shade during the day and can be used as a raised terrace at night. Materiality asserts itself in the heavy and raw concrete and stone surfaces in contrast to the delicacy of the glass panels and wooden slatted panels.