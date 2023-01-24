Submit a Project Advertise
World
House GG / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos

House GG / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos

House GG / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Facade, CourtyardHouse GG / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse GG / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairHouse GG / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse GG / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Eusébio, Brazil
  • Architects: Fernandes Atem Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Igor Ribeiro, Felipe Petrovsky
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cerâmica Portinari, Deca, Docol, Franke, Palimanan, Tramontina
  • Lead Architects : Ricardo Fernandes, Juliana Atem
  • Structural Design : Luiz Bento Filho
  • Building Installations : Diego de Castro Maia Ribeiro
  • Lighting : Verônica Barreira
  • Interiors : Juliana Atem
  • Construction : Produção Engenharia
  • City : Eusébio
  • Country : Brazil
House GG / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Igor Ribeiro

Text description provided by the architects. A house conceived as a large porch. This is the idea that inspired the design of the GG house. This spatial archetype, a true paradigm of architecture in northeastern Brazil, appears in various configurations and scales throughout the entire building. 

House GG / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Felipe Petrovsky
House GG / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos - Image 23 of 26
Plan
House GG / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Igor Ribeiro
House GG / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa
© Igor Ribeiro

A large exposed concrete slab defines the occupation whose plan is characterized by the binuclear distribution of the functional program. Two wings articulated by a large covered terrace form, in the center of the plan, an internal garden patio. The social areas of the program occupy the eastern portion of the land and ensure visual permeability through generous transparencies. The most secluded rooms are located to the west, facing the inner courtyard.

House GG / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Garden
© Igor Ribeiro
House GG / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos - Image 24 of 26
Section - AA
House GG / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Igor Ribeiro
House GG / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Igor Ribeiro

The roof gives unity to the whole and fulfills a double function: it guarantees the much-needed generous shade during the day and can be used as a raised terrace at night. Materiality asserts itself in the heavy and raw concrete and stone surfaces in contrast to the delicacy of the glass panels and wooden slatted panels.

House GG / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Igor Ribeiro

