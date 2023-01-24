House GG / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos

-
Architects: Fernandes Atem Arquitetos
- Area : 1400 m²
- Year : 2020
-
Photographs :Igor Ribeiro, Felipe Petrovsky
-
Manufacturers : Cerâmica Portinari, Deca, Docol, Franke, Palimanan, Tramontina
-
Lead Architects : Ricardo Fernandes, Juliana Atem
- Structural Design : Luiz Bento Filho
- Building Installations : Diego de Castro Maia Ribeiro
- Lighting : Verônica Barreira
- Interiors : Juliana Atem
- Construction : Produção Engenharia
- City : Eusébio
- Country : Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. A house conceived as a large porch. This is the idea that inspired the design of the GG house. This spatial archetype, a true paradigm of architecture in northeastern Brazil, appears in various configurations and scales throughout the entire building.
A large exposed concrete slab defines the occupation whose plan is characterized by the binuclear distribution of the functional program. Two wings articulated by a large covered terrace form, in the center of the plan, an internal garden patio. The social areas of the program occupy the eastern portion of the land and ensure visual permeability through generous transparencies. The most secluded rooms are located to the west, facing the inner courtyard.
The roof gives unity to the whole and fulfills a double function: it guarantees the much-needed generous shade during the day and can be used as a raised terrace at night. Materiality asserts itself in the heavy and raw concrete and stone surfaces in contrast to the delicacy of the glass panels and wooden slatted panels.