The Roundhouse at Hazelwood Green / GBBN

Design Team : GBBN

Clients : Almono LP and OneValley

Landscape : evolveEA

Collaborators : Doors Unhinged, Monmade

Contractor : PJ Dick

City : Pittsburgh

Country : United States

Text description provided by the architects. Industrial Past Meets Sustainable Future. The Roundhouse at Hazelwood Green. Once a home for machines, the 19th Century roundhouse at Hazelwood Green welcomes 21st Century researchers and entrepreneurs.

Part of the shuttered, 178-acre J & L Steel Mill, the 10-bay roundhouse originally serviced and turned train engines, redirecting the materials they carried to different stops in the production process. Now, as a technology accelerator and co-working space for OneValley, the roundhouse will not only speed the delivery of groundbreaking innovations, it will be the first project tracked against Pittsburgh’s new resiliency standards.

Preserving this important piece of Pittsburgh’s past, the design uses a light touch to celebrate the existing structure while adapting it to a human scale. Partially built into a hillside, the roundhouse was a cavernous two-story space, darkened by decades of industrial use and abandonment, but the removal of a century of soot from the brick walls and underside of the pine roof deck warms the interior.

The addition of a partial second floor provides more office space (and a featured, glass-walled conference room) while also scaling the space down for its human inhabitants. At the same time, the removal of unnecessary walls and the replacement of its giant garage doors with windows enables occupants to appreciate the volume of this light-filled space.

The giant windows where the garage doors once were also open views to outside, where a new public space uses native plants to integrate the site’s industrial remains—its turntable, the steel frame of an old shed—into the landscape of the Monongahela River.