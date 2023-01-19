Are You Sitting Comfortably? Tips for Choosing a Work Chair

Are you sitting comfortably right now? OK, I'll wait a few seconds so that you can adjust your posture and we can continue the text. As much as we all know that our backs should be upright, shoulders back and glutes against the back of the chair, as soon as we stop paying attention, we tend to let our body slide down the chair until our spine takes the shape of a big question mark. This can lead to various posture and circulation problems, chronic pain, and increased fatigue after a long day, week, month, or years of work. But know that you're not alone, and it's not (necessarily) your fault. What elements make a chair comfortable? How can they help you maintain a proper posture for longer? Is it possible to have design and comfort in the same product? In this article we will try to answer these questions and show some examples from the Architonic catalog.

Save this picture! Roovice Office / ROOVICE. Image © Akira Nakamura

The Covid-19 pandemic reinforced an existing (but not always used) corporate trend, which consisted of companies allowing their employees to do their work from home. Although some people already had a dedicated space set up for work at home, with a good desk and chair, it wasn't the norm for most people. The vast majority had to improvise around the house, sitting at the living room table, on the sofa, or even in bed. What we thought would last 2 weeks, dragged on for almost 2 years, and complaints of back pain became more frequent than ever. Proper seating directly affects comfort and productivity, and seating is where much of humanity spends about a third of the day, at home or in offices.

The goal of ergonomics (the study of designing equipment and devices to fit the human body and its movements) is to reduce stress and eliminate injuries and disorders associated with muscle overuse, poor posture and repeated movements. This can be applied to a range of objects from work tools to an office chair. As simple as a chair design may seem, there are a multitude of angles, dimensions and minor adjustments that can make brutal differences regarding its user's comfort. This is why choosing the right chair for working at home is not a simple task: it must support your needs, not be too expensive, and (at least minimally) match the rest of the space, requiring a lot of research. To be considered a good chair, it should meet a few simple requirements:

Adjustments: seat height, backrest inclination and lumbar support to accommodate different body sizes and types. This allows the user to customize the chair to his or her own body and posture, reducing the risk of musculoskeletal disorders and promoting comfort;

seat height, backrest inclination and lumbar support to accommodate different body sizes and types. This allows the user to customize the chair to his or her own body and posture, reducing the risk of musculoskeletal disorders and promoting comfort; Comfort: usually depending on the material, padding, and the adjustments mentioned above;

usually depending on the material, padding, and the adjustments mentioned above; Durability: we spend a lot of time in these chairs and so it is important that the investment made is worthwhile throughout time;

we spend a lot of time in these chairs and so it is important that the investment made is worthwhile throughout time; Design: the design of the chair should be pleasing to the eye and match the aesthetics of the room or office.

Save this picture! Cowork Wayco Ruzafa Extension / José Costa. Image © Mariela Apollonio

Based on the Architonic catalog, we have chosen some features that exemplify the most customizable settings of a chair. Of course, the more customizable the item, the more likely it is that it will perfectly suit your needs. However, when it is not possible to choose the most complete option, you can opt for the settings that are most important to you:

Seating: Height, Depth, and Tilt Adjustments

This is an important aspect of chair comfort and ergonomics. Ideally, the height should be adjustable, allowing the user to rest his or her feet on the floor; and the depth and width should be adequate to conform to different body types. Other important factors are the angle of the seat, which should support the natural curve of the spine, as well as the characteristics of the material and its level of padding, which will influence comfort.

Backrest: Height and Tilt Adjustments

The backrest provides support for the lumbar region and promotes a good sitting posture. Preferably, its dimensions should be sufficient for shoulder, neck and back support, with adjustable tilt to best support the natural curve of the spine.

Lumbar Support: Fixed or with Height and Depth Adjustments

Essential for reducing pain in the lumbar region. This should be firm, without being overly rigid or uncomfortable, as well as adjustable (in angle and height) to suit all body types. This is one of the most important aspects of a chair in order to promote good posture for long periods of time.

Armrest: Height, Side, Front, and Tilt Adjustments

They provide a place to rest the arms, helping to reduce tension in the neck, shoulders and wrists, and make the chair more comfortable to sit in for long periods of time.

Headrest: Fixed or Adjustable

A headrest can be an interesting feature for those who spend a lot of time sitting and can reduce tension in the shoulders and neck. Ideally, it should be adjustable to accommodate different heights, as well as stable and comfortable.

Of course, it is essential that users learn to adjust their own chairs, as well as the objects around them, so that their working position is as suitable as possible. It is also important to take regular breaks and to stretch, move and adjust posture and position frequently. Without a doubt, becoming aware of these points will make a huge difference in the future.

See other office chair options in the Architonic catalog.