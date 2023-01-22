Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Farm Kindergarten Rheinhof / MWArchitekten

Farm Kindergarten Rheinhof / MWArchitekten

Kindergarten
Hohenems, Austria
  • Architects: MWArchitekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  470
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :David Schreyer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Bautex, Bisol, Creaton, resch
  • Lead Architects : Lukas Peter Maehr
  • Energy Consulting : Energieinstitut
Farm Kindergarten Rheinhof / MWArchitekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© David Schreyer

Text description provided by the architects. The farm kindergarten with a childcare center accommodates the retreat area for the kindergarten as well as two groups of childcare. The pedagogical concept of the Hofkindergarten focuses on the outdoor area and the nearby farm. The design is closely interwoven with this adventurous and beautiful concept.

Farm Kindergarten Rheinhof / MWArchitekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column
© David Schreyer
Farm Kindergarten Rheinhof / MWArchitekten - Interior Photography, Deck
© David Schreyer

The project forms the edge of the open farmland on the one hand and relates to the farm where the kindergarten children spend their time. The mighty gable roof creates the presence of the building and leads over to the much higher urban school complex on the other side of the road.

Farm Kindergarten Rheinhof / MWArchitekten - Image 21 of 33
Plan - Site
Farm Kindergarten Rheinhof / MWArchitekten - Image 22 of 33
Plan - Ground floor

The exterior appearance of the building is consciously oriented to the traditional construction and appearance of the farms as simple wooden construction. The accentuated gable triangle is reminiscent of this typology and reduces the scale at the same time. The special arrangement of interior is consistently structured by two hallways and visual axes.

Farm Kindergarten Rheinhof / MWArchitekten - Exterior Photography
© David Schreyer

The orientation of the main rooms is consistent in the direction of the agricultural zone in the southwest. In the group rooms, the relation to the outdoor area is staged. Children can sit inside as well as on the terrace by the window. The transition to the playing area is also solved via a seating step.

Farm Kindergarten Rheinhof / MWArchitekten - Interior Photography, Table
© David Schreyer
Farm Kindergarten Rheinhof / MWArchitekten - Interior Photography, Table
© David Schreyer

The materialization of the building, which was manufactured to the highest ecological standards, results from a close collaboration such as a simulation by building physics. The walls, which are concrete down to a horizon of 3. 15m, reduce the energy requirements of the building as a whole. They can cool down overnight and remove excess heat from the room during the day.

Farm Kindergarten Rheinhof / MWArchitekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
© David Schreyer

The wood surfaces contribute significantly to the indoor atmosphere as well as to the acoustics. The experience of consciously sequenced room sequences, the light and the haptic qualities of the brushed parquet, the raw spruce, and the sandblasted concrete should sensitize and animate the children.

Farm Kindergarten Rheinhof / MWArchitekten - Interior Photography, Windows
© David Schreyer

Project location

Address:Hohenems, Austria

