World
ISSN 0719-8884
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Landscape Architecture
  Argentina
  Atelier-A / DUB Arquitectura

Atelier-A / DUB Arquitectura

Atelier-A / DUB Arquitectura

Atelier-A / DUB Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, ForestAtelier-A / DUB Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, BeamAtelier-A / DUB Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyAtelier-A / DUB Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyAtelier-A / DUB Arquitectura - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Landscape Architecture, Offices, Arts & Architecture
Veinticinco de Mayo, Argentina
  • Architects: DUB Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  30
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Fernando Schapochnik
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Abriga, MSH
  • Lead Architects : Angie Dub, Belén Butler
  • Steel Framing Engineering : Ing. Alejandra Fogel
  • Steel Framing Consulting : Arq. Alejandra Núñez Berté
  • Lighting Design : Arturo Peruzzotti
  • Construction : Marcelo Yolis y Asociados
  • Carpentry : Patricio Campos
  • Furniture Development : Soledad Chavarría
  • City : Veinticinco de Mayo
  • Country : Argentina
Atelier-A / DUB Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Schapochnik

Art in real contact with nature. Andy is a visual artist who loves painting while watching the Pampean plains of the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Atelier-A is her working station, within a woodland of acacias that cast mesmerizing shadows on the translucent-fabric roof of the building. 

Atelier-A / DUB Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Schapochnik
Atelier-A / DUB Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Schapochnik

The building is in a large rural area near the town of 25 de Mayo, surrounded by crops and polo horses. The landscape is widely perceived from the interior: not only by the beautiful views granted by the vast, glazed facade but also by the movement of leaves, wind, and birds that show on the roof.  Overhead, sieved, natural lighting is a constant, allowing creativity to flow in the space as the day passes. In the evening, the ceiling lights up and acts as a lantern and a guide for anyone approaching the building or the farm.

Atelier-A / DUB Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Schapochnik
Atelier-A / DUB Arquitectura - Image 15 of 18
Site Plan
Atelier-A / DUB Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Fernando Schapochnik

Recovered wood from a neighboring vivarium dating from the mid-XX century develops as the indoor and outdoor envelope for creative thinking.  It is a rough, worn wood that blends with the trunks of trees and posts. In addition, the glazing used is mirrored to reflect the landscape and dissolve in it.

Atelier-A / DUB Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Fernando Schapochnik

The building is divided into two volumes separated by a courtyard.  It has a central space with a resting area, a large sink to make the artistic experience very flexible, and a bathroom and storage module.  Volumes don’t touch but are separated by a slit of air. Through it, the wide landscape later revealed once inside the atelier can be spied on while standing in the triangular entrance courtyard. Once inside, a platform extends towards the horizon, as an outdoor working space.

Atelier-A / DUB Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Door
© Fernando Schapochnik
Atelier-A / DUB Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Fernando Schapochnik
Atelier-A / DUB Arquitectura - Image 14 of 18
Section
Atelier-A / DUB Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Fernando Schapochnik
Atelier-A / DUB Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Schapochnik

Due to enhanced natural lighting and a very well-insulated envelope, the building uses very little energy and works completely off the grid.

Atelier-A / DUB Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Schapochnik

Project location

Address:Veinticinco de Mayo, Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina

DUB Arquitectura
Cite: "Atelier-A / DUB Arquitectura" [Atelier-A / DUB Arquitectura] 23 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995170/atelier-a-dub-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

