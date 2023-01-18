Submit a Project Advertise
World
MPavilion 2022 / all(zone) - Exterior PhotographyMPavilion 2022 / all(zone) - Interior Photography, GardenMPavilion 2022 / all(zone) - Interior Photography, Living RoomMPavilion 2022 / all(zone) - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Temporary Installations
Melbourne, Australia
  • Architects: all(zone)
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  325
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :John Gollings, Casey Horsfield
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Dulux, SIAM BROTHERS, Serge Ferrari
  • Lead Architects : Rachaporn Choochuey, Wittida Payormyong, Mai Kitmungsa, Archaraporn Vachirasrisuntree, Aniroot Unjai, Watsaya Aroonsakul, Ruchanan Patarapanich
  • Structural Engineering : AECOM
  • Lighting Specialist : Bluebottle
  • Stfe And Waffle Fabric Supplier : Serge Ferrari
  • Net, Stfe, And Waffle Fabricator & Installer : Oasis Tension Structure
  • Local Architects : ZILKA Studio
  • Fire Engineering : AECOM
  • Main Contractor : Schiavello
  • City : Melbourne
  • Country : Australia
MPavilion 2022 / all(zone) - Exterior Photography
© John Gollings

Text description provided by the architects. The MPavilion is a very unique commission. It is a temporary structure in Queen Victoria Gardens for about five months before being gifted to the city by the Naomi Milgrom Foundation and relocated to a permanent home. While the structure has to be light and temporary, it also has to serve a series of unprecedented conditions in its second life. It should be adaptive with very minimum elements of architecture while offering a unique experience for its visitors. 

MPavilion 2022 / all(zone) - Exterior Photography, Garden
© John Gollings
MPavilion 2022 / all(zone) - Image 25 of 26
Section 01
MPavilion 2022 / all(zone) - Interior Photography, Garden
© John Gollings

After being confined for a long time during the pandemic, and with the MPavilion situated in the heart of Melbourne—where the lockdown period was the longest—we began the project with the idea to ‘celebrate outdoor living.’ Architecture should perform with its minimum form while offering connections to the dynamic movement of nature—like being under a big tree with relaxing rays of light flickering through the layers of leaves. It should be a place where people casually meet, enjoy, and live in the moment. A place where people can come by to read books, have coffee, listen to music, participate in morning Yoga, or just pass by to see if anything is going on—like visiting a good friend who is always home.

MPavilion 2022 / all(zone) - Exterior Photography, Garden
© John Gollings
MPavilion 2022 / all(zone) - Image 23 of 26
Ground Diagram
MPavilion 2022 / all(zone) - Interior Photography
© John Gollings

We chose to work with fabric to create a ‘light’ environment. Through the development process with a lot of input from the marvelous engineering teams at TENSYS and AECOM, we finally reached the three integrated layers of fabric. 

MPavilion 2022 / all(zone) - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Casey Horsfield
MPavilion 2022 / all(zone) - Image 24 of 26
Roof Diagram
MPavilion 2022 / all(zone) - Interior Photography
© Casey Horsfield

The fishing net roof gives the transparent profile of the pavilion from far away. The transparent membrane in the middle catches the rain. Then the waffle of color fabric is a ceiling hung loosely to allow movement in the breezy air.

MPavilion 2022 / all(zone) - Exterior Photography
© Casey Horsfield
MPavilion 2022 / all(zone) - Image 26 of 26
Plan - Site
MPavilion 2022 / all(zone) - Interior Photography
© Casey Horsfield

In short, our version of the MPavilion is a light structure, a minimum form of architecture to house the public life of the city while being lively, colorful, and fun. In a world where we encounter a shortage of resources and ever-changing social conditions, the lifespan of architecture should be reinvestigated and expanded to consider a wider range of materials and building methods. As life does not last forever, why should our buildings? The MPavilion intends to explore the aspect of architecture that could embrace a lighter and more casual spirit to become even more sustainable and engaging.

MPavilion 2022 / all(zone) - Exterior Photography
© Casey Horsfield

MPavilion is one of the most exciting projects we have ever worked on. In addition to the creative visions of the Naomi Milgrom Foundation, the entire team is really passionate and committed to excellence regardless of the size of the project. Everyone is a powerful collaborative engine pushing every step forward with infinite energy. It has been really fun and intense. We are very happy and honored to be working in such an environment. 

Project location

Address:Melbourne VIC, Australia

all(zone)
