Staten Island Animal Care Center / Garrison Architects

Staten Island Animal Care Center / Garrison Architects

Staten Island Animal Care Center / Garrison Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
Staten Island Animal Care Center / Garrison Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
Staten Island Animal Care Center / Garrison Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
Staten Island Animal Care Center / Garrison Architects - Interior Photography

Animal Shelter
Staten Island, United States
Staten Island Animal Care Center / Garrison Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Eduard Hueber

Text description provided by the architects. The Staten Island Animal Care Center creates a humane and controlled environment for animals awaiting adoption. The heart of the design is a reversal of the typical arrangement of animal care facilities: animals are housed around the perimeter of the building while offices and service functions are placed in the interior. Since the staff spends most of its time with the animals, this arrangement benefits both.

Staten Island Animal Care Center / Garrison Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Eduard Hueber
Staten Island Animal Care Center / Garrison Architects - Image 8 of 13
Plan - Site

Dispersing the animals along the exterior mitigates any disruption caused by a single, troubled animal, and improves the mood of all by providing them with copious natural light. This social strategy, combined with the translucent exterior, creates a lively façade populated by animals. At night, the soft glow of the building illuminates an otherwise dark neighborhood.

Staten Island Animal Care Center / Garrison Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Eduard Hueber
Staten Island Animal Care Center / Garrison Architects - Interior Photography
© Eduard Hueber

The building is sheathed in a highly insulating, translucent polycarbonate envelope which maximizes natural light and allows for a very lightweight structure. Light enters the building from all directions via a recessed clerestory court creating a pathway for natural ventilation. Since animal shelters do not recycle ventilation air, heat energy can be recovered from exhaust air.

Staten Island Animal Care Center / Garrison Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Eduard Hueber
Staten Island Animal Care Center / Garrison Architects - Image 13 of 13
Axo

The building is designed as a low-budget, high-performance facility using locally produced materials with high recycled content. Materials were chosen to withstand abuse and minimize long-term maintenance costs, further reinforcing the life cycle sustainability of the building. Landscape design follows a similar principle using drought-tolerant indigenous plantings to lower maintenance and water use. 

Staten Island Animal Care Center / Garrison Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Eduard Hueber

Project location

Address:Staten Island, New York, United States

Cite: "Staten Island Animal Care Center / Garrison Architects" 18 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995125/staten-island-animal-care-center-garrison-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

