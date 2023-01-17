Submit a Project Advertise
World
12 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City

New York City is one of the most exciting places in the world. As an epicenter for the arts, media, and culture, New York has a rich history and a promising future, told mainly through its architecture. Perhaps more known for iconic buildings like the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building, or even mega-tall residential towers like 432 Park Avenue that have been on the rise, New York also has an abundance of buildings that tell a different story about the history of the Big Apple.

12 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City - Image 2 of 1412 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City - Image 3 of 1412 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City - Image 4 of 1412 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City - Image 5 of 1412 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City - More Images+ 9

The following list features 12 lesser-known historic buildings that can’t be missed on your visit to New York City. From one-of-a-kind post-modern lobbies by the famed Kevin Roche and John Dinkeloo, castle-like apartments where some of the world's most famous celebrities live, and windowless towers rumored to be CIA hideouts, these buildings provide insight into what New York was like before enormous glass skyscrapers began to dot the skyline.

Historic Hidden Gems

60 Wall Street / Kevin Roche & John Dinkeloo

12 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City - Image 8 of 14
60 Wall Street Lobby. Image © Wikimedia Commons

AT&T Long Lines Building / John Carl Warnecke

12 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City - Image 5 of 14
AT&T Long Lines Building. Image © Wikimedia Commons

Pythian Temple / Thomas Lamb

12 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City - Image 2 of 14
Pythian Temple Entrance. Image © Ken Grant

Ruppert Brewery Towers / Davis, Brody & Associates

12 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City - Image 7 of 14
Ruppert Brewery Towers. Image © CTBUH

Municipal Asphalt Plant / Ely Jacques Kahn and Robert Allan Jacobs

12 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City - Image 4 of 14
Asphalt Green Arches. Image © Wikimedia Commons

Jackie Robinson Play Center / Aymar Embury II

12 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City - Image 9 of 14
View of the pool, Jackie Robinson Park. Image © Ellington R. Williams

The Dakota / Henry Janeway Hardenbergh

12 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City - Image 14 of 14
The Dakota Residences. Image © Shutterstock/ Stocksnapper

American Radiator Building / Raymond Hood and André Fouilhoux

12 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City - Image 10 of 14
American Radiator Building. Image © Jean-Christophe Benoist, CC by SA 3.0

Greenwich Savings Bank / York and Sawyer

12 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City - Image 3 of 14
Greenwich Savings Bank. Image © Wikimedia Commons

The Woolworth Building / Cass Gilbert

12 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City - Image 6 of 14
The Woolworth Building. Image © Wikimedia Commons

The San Remo / Emery Roth

12 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City - Image 12 of 14
San Remo Apartments from Central Park. Image © Ed Yourdon, CC by SA 2.0

Ford Foundation / Kevin Roche & John Dinkeloo

12 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City - Image 11 of 14
Old lobby of the Ford Foundation Building. Image © KRJDA

You can visit our list of City Guides here.

Kaley Overstreet
NewsArchitecture City Guide
Cite: Kaley Overstreet. "12 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City " 17 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995115/12-historic-hidden-architecture-gems-to-visit-in-new-york-city> ISSN 0719-8884

