12 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City

New York City is one of the most exciting places in the world. As an epicenter for the arts, media, and culture, New York has a rich history and a promising future, told mainly through its architecture. Perhaps more known for iconic buildings like the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building, or even mega-tall residential towers like 432 Park Avenue that have been on the rise, New York also has an abundance of buildings that tell a different story about the history of the Big Apple.

The following list features 12 lesser-known historic buildings that can’t be missed on your visit to New York City. From one-of-a-kind post-modern lobbies by the famed Kevin Roche and John Dinkeloo, castle-like apartments where some of the world's most famous celebrities live, and windowless towers rumored to be CIA hideouts, these buildings provide insight into what New York was like before enormous glass skyscrapers began to dot the skyline.

Historic Hidden Gems

60 Wall Street / Kevin Roche & John Dinkeloo

Save this picture! 60 Wall Street Lobby. Image © Wikimedia Commons

AT&T Long Lines Building / John Carl Warnecke

Save this picture! AT&T Long Lines Building. Image © Wikimedia Commons

Pythian Temple / Thomas Lamb

Save this picture! Pythian Temple Entrance. Image © Ken Grant

Ruppert Brewery Towers / Davis, Brody & Associates

Municipal Asphalt Plant / Ely Jacques Kahn and Robert Allan Jacobs

Save this picture! Asphalt Green Arches. Image © Wikimedia Commons

Jackie Robinson Play Center / Aymar Embury II

Save this picture! View of the pool, Jackie Robinson Park. Image © Ellington R. Williams

The Dakota / Henry Janeway Hardenbergh

American Radiator Building / Raymond Hood and André Fouilhoux

Save this picture! American Radiator Building. Image © Jean-Christophe Benoist, CC by SA 3.0

Greenwich Savings Bank / York and Sawyer

Save this picture! Greenwich Savings Bank. Image © Wikimedia Commons

The Woolworth Building / Cass Gilbert

Save this picture! The Woolworth Building. Image © Wikimedia Commons

The San Remo / Emery Roth

Save this picture! San Remo Apartments from Central Park. Image © Ed Yourdon, CC by SA 2.0

Ford Foundation / Kevin Roche & John Dinkeloo

Save this picture! Old lobby of the Ford Foundation Building. Image © KRJDA

