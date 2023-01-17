12 Historic Hidden Architecture Gems to Visit in New York City

New York City is one of the most exciting places in the world. As an epicenter for the arts, media, and culture, New York has a rich history and a promising future, told mainly through its architecture. Perhaps more known for iconic buildings like the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building, or even mega-tall residential towers like 432 Park Avenue that have been on the rise, New York also has an abundance of buildings that tell a different story about the history of the Big Apple.
The following list features 12 lesser-known historic buildings that can’t be missed on your visit to New York City. From one-of-a-kind post-modern lobbies by the famed Kevin Roche and John Dinkeloo, castle-like apartments where some of the world's most famous celebrities live, and windowless towers rumored to be CIA hideouts, these buildings provide insight into what New York was like before enormous glass skyscrapers began to dot the skyline.
Historic Hidden Gems
60 Wall Street / Kevin Roche & John Dinkeloo
AT&T Long Lines Building / John Carl Warnecke
Pythian Temple / Thomas Lamb
Ruppert Brewery Towers / Davis, Brody & Associates
Municipal Asphalt Plant / Ely Jacques Kahn and Robert Allan Jacobs
Jackie Robinson Play Center / Aymar Embury II
The Dakota / Henry Janeway Hardenbergh
American Radiator Building / Raymond Hood and André Fouilhoux
Greenwich Savings Bank / York and Sawyer
The Woolworth Building / Cass Gilbert
The San Remo / Emery Roth
Ford Foundation / Kevin Roche & John Dinkeloo
