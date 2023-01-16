Tatiana Bilbao Designs “Tasting Room” for Tequilera Casa Dragones at Art Basel Miami Beach 2022

Mexico City-based architecture firm Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO presented its design for the Casa Dragones Tequila Tasting Room, which took place at Art Basel Miami Beach from December 1st to 3rd in the second year of its multi-year partnership. Founded in 2009 by Bertha Gonzalez Nieves to create tasting tequilas produced with the utmost care and expertise, Casa Dragones has become the first tequila brand to be an Official Partner of Art Basel Miami.

This space was intended to become a symbol of Casa Dragones' commitment to aspects such as innovation and sustainability. This year, the concept celebrates the community of collectors, gallery owners, and artists that make up Art Basel. Inspired by the Mexican "sobremesa", that moment between meals where interaction and conversations are born, the tasting room highlights this social experience that involves the tasting and enjoyment of traditional tequila, while relaxing with drinks with colleagues, friends, and family.

Inspired by the original Casa Dragones Tasting Room in San Miguel de Allende, this new space includes some of the cornerstones of the house: providing a transitive experience with elements that include the Dragones terroir, represented with an ecological and avant-garde sound design that celebrates tradition and innovation. Throughout its history, Casa Dragones has focused its efforts on modernizing tequila production processes while celebrating the highlights of contemporary Mexican design.

The space consists of an elevated platform with a large-scale round bar made of pink terrazzo inlaid with marble and blue glass. In addition, a chandelier was positioned hanging near the terrazzo bar, created with recycled bottles of Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila. Both aspects complement each other harmoniously, opening up to become part of the after-dinner ritual, an experience that celebrates conversations around design and art. On the other side, the mirrored mosaic walls offer a captivating lighting effect, accompanied by the soft pink tone of the adobe.

For more information visit Casa Dragones at Art Basel.