Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Poplar Cloud House / BLDUS

Poplar Cloud House / BLDUS

Save
Poplar Cloud House / BLDUS

Poplar Cloud House / BLDUS - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePoplar Cloud House / BLDUS - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, DeckPoplar Cloud House / BLDUS - Interior Photography, WindowsPoplar Cloud House / BLDUS - Exterior Photography, Wood, ChairPoplar Cloud House / BLDUS - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Washington D. C., United States
  • Architecture : Jack Becker
  • Construction : Andrew Linn
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Single Family Residence
  • MEP & HVAC : KKE Design
  • City : Washington D. C.
  • Country : United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Poplar Cloud House / BLDUS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ty Cole

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on a visible hilltop overlooking the Potomac River and clad in natural materials, Poplar Cloud is a public-facing ode to healthy houses fitting harmoniously into their surroundings.  Poplar Cloud sits beneath massive tulip poplar trees, with views to the historic Abner Cloud House along the edge of the Potomac.

Save this picture!
Poplar Cloud House / BLDUS - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ty Cole
Save this picture!
Poplar Cloud House / BLDUS - Image 12 of 13
Plan

With National Park Service land on two sides of the property, the roots of the big tulip poplars had to remain undisturbed. The frame of an existing 1930’s bungalow was demolished but the foundation left intact and reinforced from the inside, preserving the adjacent ground and protecting the roots.

Save this picture!
Poplar Cloud House / BLDUS - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Deck
© Ty Cole
Save this picture!
Poplar Cloud House / BLDUS - Image 13 of 13
Section

Clad in horizontal bands of tulip poplar bark shingles, charred cork panels, cypress wood boards, and copper flashing, the house is literally dressed in its landscape, and the durable materials will patina as they age.

Save this picture!
Poplar Cloud House / BLDUS - Exterior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Ty Cole
Save this picture!
Poplar Cloud House / BLDUS - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Ty Cole

A central multistory stair connects the house’s interior spaces, and outdoor porches, balconies, and terraces make the most of panoramic river views while creating privacy from neighbors.

Save this picture!
Poplar Cloud House / BLDUS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ty Cole

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BLDUS
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Poplar Cloud House / BLDUS" 26 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995028/poplar-cloud-house-bldus> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags