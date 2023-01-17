Submit a Project Advertise
Yashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A

Yashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A

Yashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A - Exterior Photography, CityscapeYashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A - Exterior PhotographyYashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A - Interior Photography, WindowsYashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A - Exterior PhotographyYashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Park
Takamatsu, Japan
  • Principal Architect : Takashi Suo (SUO)
  • Design Team : Takuya Sone (SUO), Yoji Komai (Style-A)
  • Structural Engineer : Mutsuro Sasaki, Yoshiyuki Hiraiwa, Nobuyuki Takimoto (SSC)
  • Furniture Design : Takashi Suo
  • Advisor Of Construction : Ikumi Toyota
  • Client : Takamatsu City
  • City : Takamatsu
  • Country : Japan
Yashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
Courtesy of SUO

Text description provided by the architects. Yashima Mountaintop Park project is located on the mountain called Yashima which is a national landmark and a natural treasure in the Setonaikai National Park. This project was initiated to revitalize the entire mountain-top area and this mountain-top park is designed to actualize and maximize its potential.

Yashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of SUO
Yashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A - Image 13 of 22
Plan - 1st Floor

There used to be many buildings for sightseers, but many buildings had been demolished as they fell into disrepair as fewer sightseers came. Because of the strict regulations in this nationally preserved area, it’s not allowed to make new buildings easily without going through a difficult permit process. So the area is in the process of returning to nature.

Yashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of SUO
Yashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A - Image 21 of 22
Sectional Detail 05
Yashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A - Interior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of SUO

In such an area, we planned this long building as a part of the park following the shapes and various levels of the site so that it flows in and out of the many different spaces that the site has in order to actualize its potential. As such, the three-dimensional path building touches the ground and then jumps up according to the character of the space and its function. There will be seven small open spaces on the ground determining the shape of the building to make one big park. People don’t enter a building but a large open space walking through under the elevated part of the building. As people walk around the building, people will experience places like the viewing point, floating cafe in the trees, event space, and exhibition spaces.

Yashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A - Interior Photography
Courtesy of SUO
Yashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of SUO
Yashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A - Image 16 of 22
Section
Yashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade
Courtesy of SUO

In this project, we designed this building as a part of the terrain to be a forward-looking architecture that can naturally be part of its environment. We hope that we have found beauty in the continuity of the architecture and the environment. 

Yashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of SUO

Address:Mt. Yashima, Yashima Higashimachi, Takamatsu, Kagawa 761-0111, Japan

SUO
Office
Style-A
Office

Glass

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureParkJapan

Cite: "Yashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A" 17 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995022/yashima-mountaintop-park-suo-plus-style-a> ISSN 0719-8884

