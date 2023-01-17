Yashima Mountaintop Park / SUO + Style-A

+ 17

Principal Architect : Takashi Suo (SUO)

Design Team : Takuya Sone (SUO), Yoji Komai (Style-A)

Structural Engineer : Mutsuro Sasaki, Yoshiyuki Hiraiwa, Nobuyuki Takimoto (SSC)

Furniture Design : Takashi Suo

Advisor Of Construction : Ikumi Toyota

Client : Takamatsu City

City : Takamatsu

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Yashima Mountaintop Park project is located on the mountain called Yashima which is a national landmark and a natural treasure in the Setonaikai National Park. This project was initiated to revitalize the entire mountain-top area and this mountain-top park is designed to actualize and maximize its potential.

There used to be many buildings for sightseers, but many buildings had been demolished as they fell into disrepair as fewer sightseers came. Because of the strict regulations in this nationally preserved area, it’s not allowed to make new buildings easily without going through a difficult permit process. So the area is in the process of returning to nature.

In such an area, we planned this long building as a part of the park following the shapes and various levels of the site so that it flows in and out of the many different spaces that the site has in order to actualize its potential. As such, the three-dimensional path building touches the ground and then jumps up according to the character of the space and its function. There will be seven small open spaces on the ground determining the shape of the building to make one big park. People don’t enter a building but a large open space walking through under the elevated part of the building. As people walk around the building, people will experience places like the viewing point, floating cafe in the trees, event space, and exhibition spaces.

In this project, we designed this building as a part of the terrain to be a forward-looking architecture that can naturally be part of its environment. We hope that we have found beauty in the continuity of the architecture and the environment.