World
Tetra House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, FacadeTetra House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, TableTetra House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, HandrailTetra House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyTetra House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Fazenda Boa Vista, Brazil
  • Architects: Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  24757 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Maira Acayaba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Lightwork
  • Lead Architects : Felipe Caboclo
Tetra House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Maira Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. Overcoming the considerable unevenness of the terrain, Tetra lands on the highest level of the intervention area, where the prism is divided between gardens that create a biophilic experience for the residents, and allow the architecture to breathe in these intervals.

Tetra House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Handrail
© Maira Acayaba

Tetra House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Maira Acayaba

Tetra House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Courtyard
© Maira Acayaba

The volumes were designed in such a way as to protect the privacy of the house without having to make it formally opaque, but directing it towards the main view, and taking advantage of the landscaping that occurs between the slots in the floating box, to create more scenarios that filter the part that would eventually be exposed.

Tetra House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Maira Acayaba
Tetra House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Image 22 of 29
Plan - Ground floor
Tetra House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Maira Acayaba
Tetra House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Image 26 of 29
Elevation
Tetra House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Maira Acayaba

By dividing the upper prism, structurally there would be a forest of pillars in the project, which was reversed into four pillars starting from the same point, transforming this tree pillar into the suspension of the upper block, and also raising the structure of the house to an intrinsic sculptural element. to the project.

Tetra House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Image 25 of 29
Detail
Tetra House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Maira Acayaba

Project gallery

