Tetra House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

Houses • Fazenda Boa Vista, Brazil Architects: Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 24757 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Maira Acayaba

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Lightwork

Lead Architects : Felipe Caboclo

Collaborating Architects : Amana Roveri

Execution : Lampur Engenharia

Landscaping : Maria João d'Orey

City : Fazenda Boa Vista

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Overcoming the considerable unevenness of the terrain, Tetra lands on the highest level of the intervention area, where the prism is divided between gardens that create a biophilic experience for the residents, and allow the architecture to breathe in these intervals.

The volumes were designed in such a way as to protect the privacy of the house without having to make it formally opaque, but directing it towards the main view, and taking advantage of the landscaping that occurs between the slots in the floating box, to create more scenarios that filter the part that would eventually be exposed.

By dividing the upper prism, structurally there would be a forest of pillars in the project, which was reversed into four pillars starting from the same point, transforming this tree pillar into the suspension of the upper block, and also raising the structure of the house to an intrinsic sculptural element. to the project.