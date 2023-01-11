Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. UK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein

UK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein

Save
UK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein

UK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein - Interior PhotographyUK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein - Interior PhotographyUK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein - Interior PhotographyUK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein - Stairs, HandrailUK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture
London, United Kingdom
  • Design Team : Emanuel Christ, Christoph Gantenbein; Tabea Lachenmann, Loes Martens, Alessandro Cairo, Edward Nicholson
  • Planning : tp bennett, Blue Sky Building, Clarke Nicholls Marcel, Steensen Varming / Boom, Licht Vision, OFR, Hann Tucker, Cundall
  • Client : Flametree Properties Limited
  • City : London
  • Country : United Kingdom
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
UK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein - Interior Photography
© Thomas Adank

Text description provided by the architects. UK House, a mixed-use building located at a prestigious West End address on Oxford Street, stands out as a landmark in the city center. Built in 1906, the grade II listed building was adapted in the 1970s and became an office block. Two of its original facades remain, revealing a playful composition of baroque forms and Edwardian elements. By contrast, the other facades exhibit a modern style.

Save this picture!
UK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein - Interior Photography
© Thomas Adank
Save this picture!
UK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein - Table, Chair
© Thomas Adank

The Edwardian scale and grandeur of the historic facades set the building apart and speak of an age of British history when the highest global ambitions were manifest in the city’s physical fabric. Christ & Gantenbein worked with this past to generate its vision of corporate architecture in the 21st century: bold, futuristic, open, communicative, yet steeped in history.

Save this picture!
UK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein - Image 25 of 26
Axo - ground floor
Save this picture!
UK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein - Image 26 of 26
Axo - below floor

A Generous Sequence of Spaces. The lobby’s entry features large windows clad in bronzed metal which blend in with existing retail facades on Oxford Street. Revolving doors in chromed stainless- steel establish a relationship with the mirrored columns inside. Installed on the right wall of the lobby, an artwork by Wolfgang Tillmans corresponds to the exterior and interior alike.

Save this picture!
UK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein - Interior Photography, Door, Facade, Column
© Thomas Adank
Save this picture!
UK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column, Arch
© Thomas Adank

The space of arrival consists of a front desk and ancillary space for meetings and exchange, with an adjacent coffee point. The lobby walls formally reference the Baroque curves of the UK House facade, and its “apse”-like endings prevent abrupt confrontations. Polished chrome elements, such as circular columns or elevator doors, continue throughout. In an apparent historical reference, a combination of white and black stone forms checkered marble flooring. The suspended metal grill ceiling includes linear light that follows the area’s primary spatial directives. Bespoke ceramic tiles cover the walls, richly textured, but subtle and neutral in color, devising a robust backdrop to the dramatic forms of the new lobby.

Save this picture!
UK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein - Image 8 of 26
© Thomas Adank

Connected via new staircases and elevators, the unique blend of hyper-modern and historical elements continues below ground. Epoxy floors with a black and white pattern demark the cycle route and lead to the bike store. A changing lobby, the central space for tenants arriving on two wheels, is defined with circular accents. Adjacent facilities with showers and lockers provide functional, yet luxurious facilities.

Save this picture!
UK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein - Interior Photography
© Thomas Adank

An informal array of objects designed by Christ & Gantenbein is strategically placed throughout these areas. British Renaissance and Baroque architecture once again influenced their forms, shapes, and colors.

Save this picture!
UK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein - Interior Photography
© Thomas Adank

Corporate Architecture for the 21st Century. Christ & Gantenbein’s lobby design for UK House in London responds to the increas- ing need for communicative and accessible corporate architecture. Addressing both tenants and a broader public, this highly visible and dynamic new space wel- comes a multitude of users into a groundbreaking place of arrival, a first of its kind in London.

Save this picture!
UK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein - Interior Photography
© Thomas Adank
Save this picture!
UK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein - Interior Photography, Glass
© Thomas Adank

Working on their second project in London after the Swiss Church, the architects freely appropriated classical forms and symbols, designing a lobby that defines UK House’s central hub and fulfilling a function crucial to urban life: allowing commu- nication and interaction to unfold.

Save this picture!
UK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein - Stairs, Handrail
© Thomas Adank

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:United Kingdom House, London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Christ & Gantenbein
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureUnited Kingdom
Cite: "UK House Lobby / Christ & Gantenbein" 11 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994814/uk-house-lobby-christ-and-gantenbein> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags