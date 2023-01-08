MB House / Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados

+ 19

Architect : Melissa Paro

Designer : Tati Viany

Project Coordination : Renata Duhá

Interior Design : Adriana Moura

Audio/Video : Endev

Construction Company : Stewart Engenharia

Structure : Stewart Engenharia

Lighting Design : Maneco Quinderé e Arquitetos Associados

Landscape Design : Alex Hanazaki Paisagismo

Woodwork : Lattice Marcenaria

Floor : Francisco Rodrigues

Skate Park : Rio Ramp Design

City : Rio de Janeiro

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. MB House is part of our endless search for the essence of the Brazilian house. In a very compact plot, which is urban but also surrounded by the forest, the architectural design works as a frame for this scenario. Framed by a straight shaped concrete box, totally focused on the views (Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in front, and the Christ and the Tijuca Forest in the back), the architecture stretches itself to take full advantage of them.

The entrance takes place on the social floor, one level below the street, in an environment composed of a free floor plan that also incorporates the veranda with fully retractable doors and the pool, an element that crosses the house from end to end, transforming the entire floor in a completely integrated space between itself and with nature. In the background, a stone wall and the zenithal lighting bring vitality and openness to the outside balancing the contact with the natural surroundings.

The bedrooms are located on the upper floors, and in the basement there's the leisure and garden area, also with a free floor plan to adapt to different uses. This environment also has a skateboard park and a container, adapted to be the eldest son's room, without dividing the plant or losing the industrial look.

Structure and exposed electrical and hydraulic installations reinforce the brutalist approach without filters or modesty, resulting in an industrial language without, however, losing the comfort and coziness of good residential architecture.