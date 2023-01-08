Submit a Project Advertise
World
MB House / Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Interior PhotographyMB House / Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, GardenMB House / Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Interior PhotographyMB House / Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, FacadeMB House / Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Architects: Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  817
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :André Nazareth, Tuca Reinés
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Bisazza, Esquadrias, MAC Móveis, Polar, Realce Mármores, Tecnofeal, Trama Casa
  • Lead Architect : Miguel Pinto Guimarães
  • Architect : Melissa Paro
  • Designer : Tati Viany
  • Project Coordination : Renata Duhá
  • Interior Design : Adriana Moura
  • Audio/Video : Endev
  • Construction Company : Stewart Engenharia
  • Structure : Stewart Engenharia
  • Lighting Design : Maneco Quinderé e Arquitetos Associados
  • Landscape Design : Alex Hanazaki Paisagismo
  • Woodwork : Lattice Marcenaria
  • Floor : Francisco Rodrigues
  • Skate Park : Rio Ramp Design
  • City : Rio de Janeiro
  • Country : Brazil
MB House / Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© André Nazareth

Text description provided by the architects. MB House is part of our endless search for the essence of the Brazilian house. In a very compact plot, which is urban but also surrounded by the forest, the architectural design works as a frame for this scenario. Framed by a straight shaped concrete box, totally focused on the views (Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in front, and the Christ and the Tijuca Forest in the back), the architecture stretches itself to take full advantage of them.

MB House / Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Tuca Reinés
MB House / Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Image 18 of 24
First floor plan
MB House / Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Tuca Reinés

The entrance takes place on the social floor, one level below the street, in an environment composed of a free floor plan that also incorporates the veranda with fully retractable doors and the pool, an element that crosses the house from end to end, transforming the entire floor in a completely integrated space between itself and with nature. In the background, a stone wall and the zenithal lighting bring vitality and openness to the outside balancing the contact with the natural surroundings.

MB House / Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Facade
© André Nazareth
MB House / Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Image 22 of 24
Section
MB House / Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography
© Tuca Reinés

The bedrooms are located on the upper floors, and in the basement there's the leisure and garden area, also with a free floor plan to adapt to different uses. This environment also has a skateboard park and a container, adapted to be the eldest son's room, without dividing the plant or losing the industrial look.

MB House / Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Windows
© Tuca Reinés
MB House / Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Image 17 of 24
Basement floor plan
MB House / Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Tuca Reinés

Structure and exposed electrical and hydraulic installations reinforce the brutalist approach without filters or modesty, resulting in an industrial language without, however, losing the comfort and coziness of good residential architecture.

MB House / Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© André Nazareth

