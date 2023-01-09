Nguyen Coffee / The Bloom

+ 27

Design Team : Dinh Anh Tuan, Pham Huu Loc

Clients : Nguyen

Engineering : Dinh Anh Tuan

City : Bảo Lộc

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. After the covid-19 pandemic, people began to look for peaceful places, and fresh air to relax, mingle with nature and enjoy life. Nguyen Coffee is such a place, It is shyly hiding behind the natural hillside, and the roof system is erected like a curtain falling slightly above, revealing tiny light spots, helping people sitting below can feel the closeness of nature.

The Floor, Column, and Roof system use completely natural materials combined with a small light system to bring a feeling of closeness and warmth; Round glass array helps to divide the space inside and out, half closed and half open, while still keeping the natural scenery here. Nature is neither near nor far, lying in the middle of the sun, halfway through the clouds. Somewhere there is still a place for us to sit down to bond, love, and continue writing our story.

- The Roof System consists of three layers:

A layer of transparent corrugated iron: Reduce the light intensity and at the same time get enough light for the area below to see the sky.

A layer of iron corrugated iron: Cover all light, rain, and sun in important areas.

A ceiling system made of natural wood: To help reduce noise, insulate and at the same time create beautiful lighting effects, attracting customers.

- The entire Column system is used with solid natural wood, giving people a rustic, mountainous feeling and closer to the local people.

- The entire floor system is used with natural wood, combining the core and the wooden shell in harmony with the Column and Roof system.

The work is built based on an available natural terrain and does not affect the ecosystem here, in case the work is dismantled, it will still retain the original natural topography.