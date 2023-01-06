Submit a Project Advertise
World
NANA Coffee Roasters Bangna / IDIN Architects

  Coffee Shop
Bang Na, Thailand
Coffee Shop
Bang Na, Thailand
NANA Coffee Roasters Bangna / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
Text description provided by the architects. The concept of NANA Coffee Roasters, Bangna Branch is to create spaces that enhance the coffee-drinking experience where the coffee becomes the main center of attention. The architectural expression of the project was simplified, while the design is shifted to combine architectural spaces harmoniously with the landscape to create a lush atmosphere that draws the visitors away from the buzzing Bangna-Trad motorway, redirecting their focus onto the coffee.

NANA Coffee Roasters Bangna / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
NANA Coffee Roasters Bangna / IDIN Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
NANA Coffee Roasters Bangna / IDIN Architects - Image 34 of 34
Plan - Ground Floor
NANA Coffee Roasters Bangna / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
Through this concept, the boundaries between the three practices; architecture, interior, and landscape are blurred - the realism of the exterior and interior are connected. These “blurred” spaces create “undefined areas” where Instagram-ability is naturally made to be less important than the visitor’s “experience” of indulging in a high-quality cup of coffee.

NANA Coffee Roasters Bangna / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, Windows
NANA Coffee Roasters Bangna / IDIN Architects - Image 31 of 34
Diagram 01
NANA Coffee Roasters Bangna / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
The main buildings in the front are a result of maintaining continuity in the roofline with the existing building, which extends into three masses where the Speed Bar and the indoor seats are located. Green areas of the landscape infiltrate the gaps between these masses and flow into the interior with the use of reflective glass mosaics on the ceiling. The front part of the existing building is renovated as a part of the Slow Bar and service zone The restrooms located at the back of these buildings, are designed as independent pods, surrounded by the landscape for added privacy.

NANA Coffee Roasters Bangna / IDIN Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
NANA Coffee Roasters Bangna / IDIN Architects - Image 33 of 34
Plan - Site
NANA Coffee Roasters Bangna / IDIN Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
All buildings are designed to be simple and functional, this simplicity continues into the design of the interior, where the main focus still revolves around the coffee-drinking experience. The counters wrapped around the perimeter of the room to direct customers' attention to the coffee instead of having a conversation. The counters have uneven contoured surfaces, which causes the customer to concentrate on the placement of their coffee and the drinking experience.

NANA Coffee Roasters Bangna / IDIN Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
The counter also doubled as “social distancing” while referring to the northern mountain range where the coffee beans are grown. Other elements such as signage are also designed based on this concept of “concentration”, whereas most typical signage wants to grab attention, the signage at NANA Coffee Roasters is designed to contain hidden details which are only revealed when being focused on.

NANA Coffee Roasters Bangna / IDIN Architects - Exterior Photography
