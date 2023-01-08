Chromatic House / Anagram Architects

+ 21

Design Team : Vaibhav Dimri, Madhav Raman, Shruti Dimri, Jainy Gandhi, Piyush Parimal, Kalaiarasan C

Plumbing Consultants : Dsr Engineering Services

Model Makers : inhouse

City : Gurugram

Country : India

Text description provided by the architects. Chromatic House’s child-like playfulness derives directly from the client’s mandate. A young nuclear family of five, they desired a city home for the children to grow up playing together in actively participative care of their parents. So the design arranges the home and the lawn in an oblique, but equal, figure-ground and departs from the urban box form by referencing a more rural pitched roof form with a long verandah. The bedrooms on the first-floor spill onto a large tapered A-frame volume which accommodates a mezzanine lounge and the living, dining, and kitchen in an open plan. This volume opens up to the lawn and vegetable garden through a long verandah shaded by a pergola, while the study in the attic whimsically connects with it through a slide tucked under the stairs.

The design is a conversation between whimsy and simplicity: between material vibrancy, the play of light and reticent fenestrations, on one hand, and a stark, tapered, singular volume on the other. The tint, patterns, and texture of bare concrete and terracotta are meant to infuse youthfulness into a venerable and frugal material palette. The red tinted, concrete in expressed formwork used externally transitions to smooth grey concrete internally. Similarly diagonally patterned yellow brick contrasts with thin-section birch joinery to add delicate warmth to the light-filled interior.

Concerned about their resilience to climate change, the parents were equally conscious of the environmental footprint of the construction of Chromatic House. The tapering linear form and glare-protected windows, aligned to the open lawn and punctured by a fabric-shaded open atrium helped orient the house to maximize daylighting and minimize extraneous views and solar thermal heat gain passively. The substantial heating and cooling required in the north Indian semi-arid, semi-humid subtropical climate are actively addressed by an under-floor radiant heating and cooling HVAC system. This low-energy system, the first installation of its kind for a residence in the region, helps ameliorate temperature extremes while allowing the house to be naturally lit and ventilated.

Photovoltaics installed on the sloping roof generate energy to be fed back to the grid. Almost half of the site is a lawn meant to soak up runoff from extreme rain incidents that are now quite common in the region. As it transpired, the home’s emphasis on private greens, exclusion of the outside, and vibrancy have ameliorated pandemic-induced boredom and isolation. All the building materials used are sourced from within a 300-mile radius of the site. North Indian marble has been extensively used in the house as opposed to imported stones.