AEME Building / Paz Arquitectura

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Ciudad de Guatemala, Guatemala
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Architects: Paz Arquitectura
- Area: 10702 m²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Cristóbal Palma
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Manufacturers: Parklex Prodema, Aluver, Coverlam, Hunter Douglas, Neocrete, Tecto
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Architectural Design: Paz Arquitectura
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- A Lead Architects: Alejandro Paz
- Structural Design: Sismoconsult – Dr. Hector Monzón Despang
- Development And Project Management: URBOP
- Electrical Design: Instelectra
- Design And Coordination Of Special Installations: CYGNUM
- Hydraulic Design: Hidromaq/Plotecnia
- Lighting Design: LUCE - MA Lighting Design Arq. Eli Porres
- Landscape Design: ENVERDECE – Giulliana Gobbato
- City: Ciudad de Guatemala
- Country: Guatemala
Text description provided by the architects. AEME is a building located in Guatemala City. It has an open floor plan on the first floor dedicated to commercial use and restaurants, a second floor that combines commerce and offices, and three floors exclusively dedicated to offices. The first floor is connected to the street through a double-height entrance with the purpose of emphasizing the opening towards a friendly urban use, with an aim to allow the first floor to be interpreted as an extension of the public space.