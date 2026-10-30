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AEME Building / Paz Arquitectura

AEME Building / Paz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeAEME Building / Paz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeAEME Building / Paz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeAEME Building / Paz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, BeamAEME Building / Paz Arquitectura - More Images+ 36

Curated by Clara Ott

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
Ciudad de Guatemala, Guatemala
  • Architects: Paz Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10702
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cristóbal Palma
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Parklex Prodema, Aluver, Coverlam, Hunter Douglas, Neocrete, Tecto
  • Architectural Design: Paz Arquitectura
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AEME Building / Paz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Cristóbal Palma

Text description provided by the architects. AEME is a building located in Guatemala City. It has an open floor plan on the first floor dedicated to commercial use and restaurants, a second floor that combines commerce and offices, and three floors exclusively dedicated to offices. The first floor is connected to the street through a double-height entrance with the purpose of emphasizing the opening towards a friendly urban use, with an aim to allow the first floor to be interpreted as an extension of the public space.

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Paz Arquitectura
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WoodSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureGuatemala

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WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureGuatemala
Cite: "AEME Building / Paz Arquitectura" [AEME / Paz Arquitectura] 30 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994469/edificio-aeme-paz-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Cristóbal Palma

AEME商业大楼 / Paz Arquitectura

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