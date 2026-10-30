AEME Building / Paz Arquitectura

© Cristóbal Palma

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Text description provided by the architects. AEME is a building located in Guatemala City. It has an open floor plan on the first floor dedicated to commercial use and restaurants, a second floor that combines commerce and offices, and three floors exclusively dedicated to offices. The first floor is connected to the street through a double-height entrance with the purpose of emphasizing the opening towards a friendly urban use, with an aim to allow the first floor to be interpreted as an extension of the public space.