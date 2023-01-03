MimMim Villa / On Architects Inc.

Submit a Project Advertise
Text description provided by the architects. There are many places for accommodation along the coast from Busan to Pohang. Jinha Beach has long lost the prosperity of the past, and now fewer people visit it than the surrounding beaches. The project was to plan a small self-contained pool villa that would be no typical tourist destination but provide a new experience that people cannot experience in other neighboring beach resorts. It was thought that it would act as a small architectural device that could revitalize this aging beach scenery rather than destroy the natural scenery.

Looking at Jinha Beach from this site, one notes a large island with a pine forest. Assuming the building to be another sea connected to Jinha Beach, we wanted to build another seven independent islands connected to the natural islands. Seven islands are scattered throughout the site, and through these islands, views of the scenery from the outside can be enjoyed. The moment you enter the island, shaped through its architecture, the idea comes to a halt. One senses the progression of natural cycles through the light coming through the suspended interspace that is only pierced by the sky and reflected in the light on the water.

The way to build seven islands is to pursue a simple square shape. A square with sides of 11m is composed of four intact walls. Within the four walls, a 2m interspace constitutes a four-sided swimming pool, and an indoor space constructed of glass is like another inner island. The indoor space features a 2m square toilet, a shower room, and a utility facility. At the top of the facility utility, on the ceiling, there is an open rectangular structure connected to the sky, through which the light falls.

The structure composed of columns and walls supporting the interior space has been removed to recognize the overlapping spaces, and an independent area has been built. The four walls are the vertical structures that receive all the force. A grid form was used as a structural principle to build a space within a space while a skylight has been employed to open the slab. The structural beam formed at the top of the swimming pool creates various shadows on the four walls depending on the time of the day, the swimming pool, and the indoor space. The spaces within the space are separate from the structure, but a light that changes over time connects the areas separate from the structure as one.

