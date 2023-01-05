Submit a Project Advertise
ISSN 0719-8884
Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research

Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research

Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research - Exterior Photography, GardenBenchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research - Exterior PhotographyBenchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research - Exterior Photography, Fence, Garden, ForestBenchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research - Exterior PhotographyBenchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research - More Images+ 26

Park, Watching Tower
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Design Team : Jenchieh Hung, Kulthida Songkittipakdee, Tapanee Laddahom, Chiwen Chang
  • Landscape Design : Arsom Silp Institute of the Arts
  • Existing Architecture : Arsom Silp Institute of the Arts
  • Client : The Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage (ASA)
  • Program : Public Building, Park, Observatory
  • Façade Consultant : AB&W Innovation
  • City : Bangkok
  • Country : Thailand
Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Garden
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Bangkok has 6.99m² of green space for each person, which is less than the minimum of 9m² recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). The Benchakitti Forest Park is located in the center of Bangkok, and it was opened to the public in 2022. At the same time, it will give Bangkok a wider green open space and provide a brand-new well-being lifestyle.

Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research - Image 22 of 31
Section
Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research - Exterior Photography, Fence, Garden, Forest
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research - Image 20 of 31
Plan - Master
Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research - Exterior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory is an architectural manifesto aiming at creating more natural environments and expressing the demands of Bangkokians for green spaces. The project is in the center of Benchakitti Forest Park, surrounded by a large number of wetlands and trees. Its natural ecology, combined with the singing of flowers, birds, and insects, is as beautiful as a paradise. Hung And Songkittipakdee (HAS) continue the natural impression of Benchakitti Forest Park and regard the Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory as a gift to the citizens of Bangkok. Therefore, the design intention is to make the architecture part of nature.

Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research - Image 23 of 31
East Elevation
Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research - Exterior Photography, Column
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Inspired by the site, the Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory seems to be covered by many leaves. It is not only like a floating wetland island but also like the most precious tropical rainforest in the natural ecology, providing visitors with a common habitat for animals and plants. Its slightly undulating form guides visitors to the upper observatory level, which overlooks the park; and the lower rest level, which combines the water mist system to simulate the wetland environment and provides activities for the citizens, such as daze, yoga, meditation, and family events.

Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research - Image 27 of 31
Isometric Diagram
Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research - Image 31 of 31
Illustration

During the day, the Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory is like a chameleon in the park. Nearly one hundred smart boards are combined with four different green colors of sustainable paint to achieve a perfect balance with the environment. At night, the light strips behind the smart boards provide various lighting and make the building disappear in the natural field. HAS Design and Research believes that the Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory is not just a service facility; it is more like a tropical rainforest. It not only provides people with a shading function but also releases a space that gathers citizens, cultivates people's hearts, and hosts educational events to show Bangkok will pay attention to and care for the environment in the future.

Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Bangkok, Thailand

HAS design and research
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkCultural ArchitectureLearningwatching towerThailand

Cite: "Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research" 05 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. ISSN 0719-8884

