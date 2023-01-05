Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory / HAS design and research

+ 26

Design Team : Jenchieh Hung, Kulthida Songkittipakdee, Tapanee Laddahom, Chiwen Chang

Landscape Design : Arsom Silp Institute of the Arts

Existing Architecture : Arsom Silp Institute of the Arts

Client : The Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage (ASA)

Program : Public Building, Park, Observatory

Façade Consultant : AB&W Innovation

City : Bangkok

Country : Thailand

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Bangkok has 6.99m² of green space for each person, which is less than the minimum of 9m² recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). The Benchakitti Forest Park is located in the center of Bangkok, and it was opened to the public in 2022. At the same time, it will give Bangkok a wider green open space and provide a brand-new well-being lifestyle.

Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory is an architectural manifesto aiming at creating more natural environments and expressing the demands of Bangkokians for green spaces. The project is in the center of Benchakitti Forest Park, surrounded by a large number of wetlands and trees. Its natural ecology, combined with the singing of flowers, birds, and insects, is as beautiful as a paradise. Hung And Songkittipakdee (HAS) continue the natural impression of Benchakitti Forest Park and regard the Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory as a gift to the citizens of Bangkok. Therefore, the design intention is to make the architecture part of nature.

Inspired by the site, the Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory seems to be covered by many leaves. It is not only like a floating wetland island but also like the most precious tropical rainforest in the natural ecology, providing visitors with a common habitat for animals and plants. Its slightly undulating form guides visitors to the upper observatory level, which overlooks the park; and the lower rest level, which combines the water mist system to simulate the wetland environment and provides activities for the citizens, such as daze, yoga, meditation, and family events.

During the day, the Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory is like a chameleon in the park. Nearly one hundred smart boards are combined with four different green colors of sustainable paint to achieve a perfect balance with the environment. At night, the light strips behind the smart boards provide various lighting and make the building disappear in the natural field. HAS Design and Research believes that the Benchakitti Rain Forest Observatory is not just a service facility; it is more like a tropical rainforest. It not only provides people with a shading function but also releases a space that gathers citizens, cultivates people's hearts, and hosts educational events to show Bangkok will pay attention to and care for the environment in the future.