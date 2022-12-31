Subtle House / Aslam Sham Architects

+ 10

Senior Architects : Aboobacker T, Pravin K P

Drawing Coordinator : Aparna V K

Structure Engineer : Er.Shihar

Interior Contractor : Jayaraj V

City : Thikkoti

Country : India

Text description provided by the architects. Subtle house. As the name suggests the house remains as subtle in its surroundings and creates an alluring experience for the inhabitants through the minimal free-flowing spaces. The fundamental need of the client resulted in a house deeply rooted in unsophisticated appearance and purpose of functionality wholly neglecting the extravagant forms.

Having a series of connected intimate spaces, the house is a 4 BHK with an added home office space and a study space. Adding an element of privacy, a garden space is well accommodated in the backyard. Each space is a coalescence of raw building materials, rustic aesthetics, and minimal design. Every plane of the building effortlessly frames the natural landscape around and seamlessly maintains a connection from the interiors to the exteriors. Living spaces are maximized in the volume of double height which offers a tremendous amount of natural light to peek into the building. The disjunction between the landscapes and the rustic gray concrete creates a blended narrative in the plot.

Every nook and corner is efficiently utilized and is custom-built according to the needs of the inhabitants. A floating deck space of flexibility in usage is created on the upper level, which can communicate with the rest of the house and is filled with natural light. Minimally designed interiors highlight the warmth of the spaces and are subtly toned down to not stand out from the surroundings. Raw concrete finished walls and rustic metallic elements add to the subtle character of the design. The natural-colored stones near the living space depict the dialogue between indoors and outdoors.