Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Riverstone Holiday Home / Collage Architecture Studio

Riverstone Holiday Home / Collage Architecture Studio

Save
Riverstone Holiday Home / Collage Architecture Studio

Riverstone Holiday Home / Collage Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeRiverstone Holiday Home / Collage Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Stairs, Chair, Handrail, BeamRiverstone Holiday Home / Collage Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, LightingRiverstone Holiday Home / Collage Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsRiverstone Holiday Home / Collage Architecture Studio - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Srirangapatna, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Riverstone Holiday Home / Collage Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Arunkumar D, Adithya Krishnakumar, Rohit Vernekar

Text description provided by the architects. Our picturesque site in Srirangapatna, on the bank of the Kaveri, is an idyllic expanse overlooking the river and the fields around it. Although the site area available was about 40,000 st, the client had decided to build 'just enough' and have the beautiful landscape sprawl around the built space. We imagined it as four parallel planes placed together to allow for a haven to form in between; a haven that would seamlessly meld with the flora outside and connect with the Kaveri.

Save this picture!
Riverstone Holiday Home / Collage Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Arunkumar D, Adithya Krishnakumar, Rohit Vernekar
Save this picture!
Riverstone Holiday Home / Collage Architecture Studio - Image 23 of 25
Section B
Save this picture!
Riverstone Holiday Home / Collage Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Stairs, Chair, Handrail, Beam
© Arunkumar D, Adithya Krishnakumar, Rohit Vernekar

This is a two-storied structure that we enter from the southwestern side, into the double height volume, which flows into the living, and dining area and subsequently into the outdoor decks. The volume opens up towards the Northeastern side to bring in ambient daylight and look out towards the river. The service areas and bathrooms have been planned towards the South-west to block the harsh SW sun.

Save this picture!
Riverstone Holiday Home / Collage Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Arunkumar D, Adithya Krishnakumar, Rohit Vernekar
Save this picture!
Riverstone Holiday Home / Collage Architecture Studio - Image 20 of 25
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Riverstone Holiday Home / Collage Architecture Studio - Image 19 of 25
Part Plan

The staircase from the ground floor leads to the family area, which connects the two-bedroom zones. The family area overlooks the double-height volume below and extends towards the river as a balcony. From the bedrooms, we have small pockets of internal balconies looking into the central space and raised seating decks looking outwards towards the river.

Save this picture!
Riverstone Holiday Home / Collage Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Arunkumar D, Adithya Krishnakumar, Rohit Vernekar

Interesting details: The skylights slicing through the built roof allow the sunlight to wash over the parallel brick planes, while the Jaisalmer stone and Athangudi tiles impart a very warm and earthy feel. The yellow railings flow and bend quite conspicuously against the earthen planes. The roof has been punctured with turbo vents to draw out hot air and control the microclimate.

Save this picture!
Riverstone Holiday Home / Collage Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Arunkumar D, Adithya Krishnakumar, Rohit Vernekar

Material palette:  A very warm and earthy material - Exposed brick cladding, Jaisalmer stone, Athangudi tiles, Exposed concrete finish, and wood. The spaces, materials, and details exist in tandem to form a synergy with the lush landscape and the flowing Kaveri.

Save this picture!
Riverstone Holiday Home / Collage Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography
© Arunkumar D, Adithya Krishnakumar, Rohit Vernekar

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Collage Architecture Studio
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Riverstone Holiday Home / Collage Architecture Studio" 02 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994380/riverstone-holiday-home-collage-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags