The Salone del Mobile Transforms General Layout and Presents 2023 Theme

Save this picture! Salone del Mobile 2022. Image Courtesy of UNStudio

The 61st edition of The Salone del Mobile transformed its general layout and program, including Euroluce, the iconic International Lighting Exhibition in Milan. Curated by architect Beppe Finessi, in collaboration with Formafantasma and the studio Lombardini22, the new vision for The Salone del Mobile will improve accessibility and the trade fair and user experience. Running from 18th to 23rd April 2023 at Rho Fiera Milano, the 2023 Salone will focus on schools and universities under the theme "Design School."

Inaugurated in 1965 and running every two years since then, Euroluce has presented the most innovative solutions in the light field for interiors and exteriors, becoming one of the leading exhibitions at The Salone. Decades later, the biennial will boast a revolutionized layout packed with interdisciplinary and experiential cultural content, ranging from architecture to art (exhibitions, talks, workshops, installations).

Save this picture! Salone del Mobile 2022. Image Courtesy of Artemide

The new program is curated by Beppe Finessi alongside several young professionals and contemporary artists worldwide. Design studio Formafantasma will play a pivotal role, turning Euroluce into an ideal city inside the new layout, designing public spaces and special cameos to foretaste the possible future evolution of the trade fair format itself. Reworking the concept of proximity inherent in so many of Italy's historic town centers, studio Lombardini22 designed a ring held on a single level at the fairgrounds to optimize the visitor experience. Lastly, SaloneSatellite will be in a new and natural location inside the Euroluce pavilions, framing the new features for incoming editions.

“We like to imagine it (The Salone) as a dialogue between architecture and design, a source of inspiration and enrichment for the visitor. From this perspective, it’s interesting that a number of companies specializing in technical products have accepted the challenge to take part in the Salone” - Maria Porro, President of the Salone del Mobile.Milano

The 2023 edition will focus on schools' and universities' design under the theme Design School: Building the (im)possible—process, Progress, Practice. By putting the spotlight on education, SaloneSatellite wants to underscore the outstanding contribution they have made and continue to make to the training of young designers and the advancement of design.

Save this picture! “Design With Nature” by Mario Cucinella. Salone del Mobile 2022. Image Courtesy of Salone del Mobile.Milano

Following the revival of architectural events due to the pandemic, 2023 is charged with biennales and festivals to embody those forward, ambitious and creative ideas. January opens with the XXIII Architecture Biennial in Chile, followed by Salone del Mobile. Milano and Concentrico in April. The Venice Architecture Biennale will extend from May to November, and the year will close with Sharjah Architecture Triennial. To explore the complete list, visit 12 Architecture Events to Pay Attention to in 2023.