  Colegio Suizo Gymnasium / Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos + Eliash Arquitectos + Marcela Schmauk

Colegio Suizo Gymnasium / Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos + Eliash Arquitectos + Marcela Schmauk - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Colegio Suizo Gymnasium / Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos + Eliash Arquitectos + Marcela Schmauk - Interior Photography, Kitchen
Colegio Suizo Gymnasium / Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos + Eliash Arquitectos + Marcela Schmauk - Interior Photography, Windows
Colegio Suizo Gymnasium / Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos + Eliash Arquitectos + Marcela Schmauk - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade

Ñuñoa, Chile
Colegio Suizo Gymnasium / Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos + Eliash Arquitectos + Marcela Schmauk - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tomas Westenenk Orrego

Text description provided by the architects. The request for the expansion of Santiago´s Swiss School had to respond to several pending issues. The school needed a covered sports space, new classrooms for preschool students, a new entrance, and a solution to solve traffic congestion.

Colegio Suizo Gymnasium / Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos + Eliash Arquitectos + Marcela Schmauk - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tomas Westenenk Orrego

To solve the assignment, a new entrance and a new pedestrian axis (that is related to the existing main axis) are created. The new volume respects the neighborhood's urban scale, building only 2 levels above the ground level. To achieve that, the multicourt level is resolved on an underground floor. The first level with translucent vertical limits gives natural sunlight to the main space but also helps to visually integrate this use with the rest of the school and its circulations. The idea was that the sport could be seen from different places, not as an isolated shed as we are used to.

Colegio Suizo Gymnasium / Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos + Eliash Arquitectos + Marcela Schmauk - Image 15 of 20
First Floor Plan
Colegio Suizo Gymnasium / Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos + Eliash Arquitectos + Marcela Schmauk - Image 18 of 20
Section

In a school, flexibility of use is a virtue that undoubtedly contributes a lot. That is why the building was not only planned for sports use but was also designed and equipped for large year-end events, presentations, and meetings.

Colegio Suizo Gymnasium / Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos + Eliash Arquitectos + Marcela Schmauk - Interior Photography, Windows
© Tomas Westenenk Orrego

The new volume, with a red color representative of Switzerland, seeks to give it presence towards Campo de Deportes street, one of its main limits, also generating a new vehicular drop-off that helps with traffic jams in the surrounding streets.  At the south facade, the new pre-school classrooms are resolved on the first level and a new outdoor playground is proposed between the existing building and the new one. Being a new entrance, an underground vehicular access is planned for a possible increase in parking

Colegio Suizo Gymnasium / Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos + Eliash Arquitectos + Marcela Schmauk - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Tomas Westenenk Orrego
Colegio Suizo Gymnasium / Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos + Eliash Arquitectos + Marcela Schmauk - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Tomas Westenenk Orrego

In short, the new Santiago´s Swiss School Gymnasium is more than a gymnasium. It is a multi-use and flexible building that manages to solve a new entrance while respecting the urban scale and blending with the rest of the existing school buildings.

Colegio Suizo Gymnasium / Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos + Eliash Arquitectos + Marcela Schmauk - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Tomas Westenenk Orrego

Project location

Address:Campo de Deportes 280, Ñuñoa, Región Metropolitana, Chile

Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos
Eliash Arquitectos
Marcela Schmauk
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training gymnasium Educational Architecture Other facilities Chile
