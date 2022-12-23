2022 TAB Announces Record Numbers and Extension of Winning Installation Until 2024

Tallinn Architecture Biennale 2022 announced record numbers in its 6th edition after 3 months of exhibitions in Estonia's capital. Dedicated to the theme "Edible; Or, The Architecture of Metabolism," TAB 2022 explored architecture's relationship to food and cycles of decay and regrowth. From installations and a symposium to satellite events, the biennale received in its opening week a record of circa 3000 visitors between architects, planners, designers, and students from more than 20 countries. Due to the successful outcome, the Installation "Fungible Non-Fungible" will be installed until 2024 marking the beginning of the 7th TAB.

Considered one of the most relevant events in contemporary architecture, Tallinn Architecture Biennale has successfully acted as a think tank since 2013. Encouraging architectural professionals and the general public to experience the Estonian context, the biennial has developed themes such as Beauty Matters (TAB 2019), bioTallinn (2017), Self-Driven City (2015), and Recycling Socialism (2013). This year, under the curatorship of Lydia Kallipoliti and Areti Markopoulou, in collaboration with local advisor Ivan Sergejev, “The Architecture of Metabolism” invited audiences to reflect on food and architecture and to reimagine planetary food systems along with architecture's capacity to perform metabolic processes.

Save this picture! Edible; Or, The Architecture of Metabolism. Image © © Maeve Fitzhoward

From September to November 2022, the 6th TAB gathered more than 30 speakers, including historian and theorist Beatriz Colomina and architect Philippe Rahm. It displayed over 50 works, namely Andres Jaque and the Office for Political Innovation, Carlo Ratti, Enric Ruiz, and Sharon Yavo Ayalon & Lola Ben-Alo, among others. Twelve finalists of the Installation Programme Competition “Slowbuildings” preluded the central Curatorial Exhibition, along with the winning project “Fungible Non-Fungible” by iheartblob.

The timber installation is the first-ever blockchain-funded architecture initiative that integrates architectural design, fabrication, and funding. “Fungible Non-Fungible” redefines the architect’s role, changing his purpose from "Master Builder" to "a system designer" who merges innovation and local craftsmanship to empower communities through the usage of blockchain. Users can design and mint new blocks for the entire exhibition through the dedicated platform www.app.tab.iheartblob.com to further develop the pavilion structure. The structure will remain installed until the next edition of the event in 2024.

Further information on TAB 2024 and the call for curators will be available in 2023. For more information, explore the official website of the Biennale.

