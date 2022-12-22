365° House / A.H Architects

+ 20

Houses • Yokosuka, Japan Architects: A.H Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 256 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Nacasa & Partners

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Chaffwall , Gantan Beauty , NORD , Tidea Corporation , channel original

Lead Architects : Andrea Held Hikone

Design Team : Yosuke Fujimoto

Construction Supervision : Wada Koumuten, Yuiti Hakozaki

Structural Engineer : Takashi Takamizawa

Landscape : Daishizen Inc., Yuta Itagaki

Heating And Cooling : PS Company Ltd., Keisuke Takanarita

Solar System : Smart Power, Daichi Nishiyama

Electricity : Muraden, Rie Nagai

MEP : Kitamura Sougo Setsubi, Dai Kitamura

Structural Engineering : Hashigotaka, Ladderup Architects

City : Yokosuka

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. The name and concept of the "365°" building was inspired by a way of life that began to take on a completely different meaning than it had before the Corona disaster. Many people now wanted to work from home, spend time with their families, and keep their distance when necessary. At the same time, the name is a cross between the circular design and the concept, with the hope that the family would be able to enjoy a happy and fulfilling life every day, 365 days a year, on this wonderful piece of land at the top of a small hill, surrounded by beautiful nature in 360 degrees.

The site is located on high ground, with a view of the sea and Mt. Fuji in the southwest direction, so the plan started with a large opening on the west side. On the other hand, the site is also subject to strong winds blowing up from the sea, so it was not possible to add eaves to block the sun. Therefore, a courtyard was planned as a place protected from the strong wind and sun, and the rooms were arranged around the courtyard. This configuration allows the windows facing the perimeter and the courtyard to be opened according to the direction of the wind, and also allows the residents to choose where to spend their time: outdoors, indoors, or in the courtyard. Recognizing that the natural environment is both beautiful and demanding, the house is designed with the idea of how to live on this land.

The key point of this house is its design which makes you feel like you are outdoors. The outdoor space is calming and restful, relieving daily stress and mental fatigue, and providing an opportunity to slow down and relax. The circular shape is a form to incorporate the landscape and a form that accompanies the never-ending activities of daily life. The courtyard cuts through the sky and reflects scenes circulating from one room to another, from one space to another, and from one activity to another.

In order to reduce energy consumption, the performance of the house was considered from the mechanical cooling, heating, ventilation, and lighting systems to the layout of the various rooms and fabrics (honeycomb shades, etc.). At the same time, it is important to consider the hot and cold air radiated from the building surroundings, which has a significant bearing on the thermal comfort of the entire house. By considering high-level insulation measures and minimizing the difference from the outside temperature, a comfortable thermal environment was achieved. The combination of manually openable windows that can open and automatically controlled radiant heating and cooling systems can create an individually comfortable environment for each family member.

However, there are limits to how passive systems alone can cope with extreme heat and high humidity, so it is necessary to rely on active systems (mechanical equipment) as well. By utilizing sunlight, heat, and rainwater and converting them into energy, it is possible to live independently without having to depend on external infrastructure. Since these energies are produced on-site, all equipment can operate almost as usual, even in the event of a disaster. Energy independence provides a comfortable sense of security for the families living here.

Visual comfort is also important to optimize health and comfort. The quality of the surrounding space, the view, and the amount and quality of light entering the building are all very important factors, as each individual perceives them differently. For this reason, we use various ways of capturing light in order to provide places with a wide variety of brightness, rather than just two choices of bright or dark. Depending on one's mood, the weather, and the time of day, one can change the place where one spends time while searching for a comfortable brightness.

The building is immersed in the constant changes of the sea and sky, giving it a variety of expressions. We aimed to design a place where people who used to sit in the same place just for a short time spend more time, listening carefully to the sound of the wind and waves, and resting their minds and bodies. By being freed from the speed of daily life, creativity is enhanced as a result. We hope that people will take their time and relax, enjoying the daily and ever-changing expressions that can be experienced at this location.