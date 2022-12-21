Submit a Project Advertise
World
Kim Long House / BHA studio

Kim Long House / BHA studio

Kim Long House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hue, Vietnam
  • Architects: BHA studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Lumion, An Cuong, INAX, Kone, Panasonic, Spec, Trimble Navigation, Xingfa
  • Lead Architect : Nguyen Xuan Minh
© Hoang Le
Kim Long House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Kim Long, where there are many unique Hue garden Houses, the ancient capital of Vietnam. This home is designed for four generations, with an area of 5x25m.

© Hoang Le
Kim Long House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Hoang Le
Plans
Kim Long House / BHA studio - Image 24 of 25
Plans
© Hoang Le
Kim Long House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Handrail
© Hoang Le

Visualizing the house with an open-spaces connects the space and the garden for natural interaction. The rooms face the gardens, where the children can play and study, and the host family can do extra tutoring.

© Hoang Le
Kim Long House / BHA studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Kim Long House / BHA studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Chair
© Hoang Le

The large glass wall of the atrium in the south brings an expansive view of the backyard garden and the beautiful large garden of a neighbor's house behind.

© Hoang Le
Kim Long House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Hoang Le
Section
Kim Long House / BHA studio - Image 25 of 25
Section
© Hoang Le
Kim Long House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hoang Le

An ample space is created in the middle of the house, where all the function rooms are connected, and the family's interaction is the most open. The air circulation through the void and the sloping roof system makes the space airy.

© Hoang Le
Kim Long House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Hoang Le

The house is a suitable study for the humid weather in Hue, low-cost construction, and minimalist, modern lifestyle, but it attaches great importance to the owner's traditional family activities.

© Hoang Le
Kim Long House / BHA studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le

Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam

Materials and Tags

Concrete Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
