Kim Long House / BHA studio

+ 20

Houses • Hue, Vietnam Architects: BHA studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 210 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Hoang Le

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Lumion An Cuong , INAX , Kone , Panasonic , Spec , Trimble Navigation , Xingfa Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Nguyen Xuan Minh

Design Team : Nguyen Cong Tuan, Le Xuan Hoang.

City : Hue

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Kim Long, where there are many unique Hue garden Houses, the ancient capital of Vietnam. This home is designed for four generations, with an area of 5x25m.

Visualizing the house with an open-spaces connects the space and the garden for natural interaction. The rooms face the gardens, where the children can play and study, and the host family can do extra tutoring.

The large glass wall of the atrium in the south brings an expansive view of the backyard garden and the beautiful large garden of a neighbor's house behind.

An ample space is created in the middle of the house, where all the function rooms are connected, and the family's interaction is the most open. The air circulation through the void and the sloping roof system makes the space airy.

The house is a suitable study for the humid weather in Hue, low-cost construction, and minimalist, modern lifestyle, but it attaches great importance to the owner's traditional family activities.