Tresticklan National Park Pavilion / Liljewall

+ 9

Pavilion • Sweden Architects: Liljewall

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 40 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Joacim Winqvist, Anna Kristinsdóttir

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project GRAPHISOFT Alab Aluman , Bergslätts såg , Lövträdspecialisten , WIBO Färg AB , Wood Support Manufacturers :

Lead Architects : Lars Olausson

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new pavilion in the national park of Tresticklan is situated in Dalsland, close to the Norwegian border. The park is the largest uninhabited area in the south of Sweden with over 30 square kilometers of roadless land, dominated by harsh, dry marshlands and lakes. "Trestickel" means trident, possibly a reference to the shape of Lake Stora Tresticklan in the vicinity of the park.

The simple, yet articulate building is inspired by a vernacular, regional architecture where a roof structure (truss) merges and distorts towards the sky. As the visitor moves around and towards the building, the angular structure takes the shape of both a ruin and a new build, communicating between our time and the ancient history of the site. Seen from above, the pavilion’s hexagonal shape, inspired by the symbol accompanied by Sweden´s Nationalparks brand, is revealed.

The timber pavilion is created to form an open-air building wherein information and maps of the surrounding park area are presented, thus also becoming a meeting point and a landmark with obvious associations to sacred qualities of nature.

Its dimensions and transparent wooden walls seek a well-balanced form in relation to the surrounding pines, blending with the linear shadows of the pine trunks, and gradually adapting to the context in a quiet manner. The pavilion is completely made of Swedish timber and the treatment with pigmented linseed oil creates a low-key interplay between the site-specific grey wooden building and the graceful pine trunks.