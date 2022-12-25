Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022
Tresticklan National Park Pavilion / Liljewall

Tresticklan National Park Pavilion / Liljewall

© Joacim Winqvist, Anna Kristinsdóttir

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Sweden
  • Architects: Liljewall
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Joacim Winqvist, Anna Kristinsdóttir
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  GRAPHISOFT, Alab Aluman, Bergslätts såg, Lövträdspecialisten, WIBO Färg AB, Wood Support
  • Lead Architects : Lars Olausson
© Joacim Winqvist
© Joacim Winqvist

Text description provided by the architects. The new pavilion in the national park of Tresticklan is situated in Dalsland, close to the Norwegian border. The park is the largest uninhabited area in the south of Sweden with over 30 square kilometers of roadless land, dominated by harsh, dry marshlands and lakes. "Trestickel" means trident, possibly a reference to the shape of Lake Stora Tresticklan in the vicinity of the park.

© Anna Kristinsdóttir
© Anna Kristinsdóttir
Plan
Plan
© Joacim Winqvist
© Joacim Winqvist

The simple, yet articulate building is inspired by a vernacular, regional architecture where a roof structure (truss) merges and distorts towards the sky. As the visitor moves around and towards the building, the angular structure takes the shape of both a ruin and a new build, communicating between our time and the ancient history of the site. Seen from above, the pavilion’s hexagonal shape, inspired by the symbol accompanied by Sweden´s Nationalparks brand, is revealed.

© Joacim Winqvist
© Joacim Winqvist
Elevation
Elevation

The timber pavilion is created to form an open-air building wherein information and maps of the surrounding park area are presented, thus also becoming a meeting point and a landmark with obvious associations to sacred qualities of nature.

© Anna Kristinsdóttir
© Anna Kristinsdóttir

Its dimensions and transparent wooden walls seek a well-balanced form in relation to the surrounding pines, blending with the linear shadows of the pine trunks, and gradually adapting to the context in a quiet manner. The pavilion is completely made of Swedish timber and the treatment with pigmented linseed oil creates a low-key interplay between the site-specific grey wooden building and the graceful pine trunks.

© Joacim Winqvist
© Joacim Winqvist

Project location

Address:Dals-Ed Municipality, Sweden

Cite: "Tresticklan National Park Pavilion / Liljewall" 25 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993977/tresticklan-national-park-pavilion-liljewall> ISSN 0719-8884

