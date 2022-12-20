Submit a Project Advertise
World
Ischool Quang Tri / BHA studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeIschool Quang Tri / BHA studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeIschool Quang Tri / BHA studio - Interior PhotographyIschool Quang Tri / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Brick, FacadeIschool Quang Tri / BHA studio - More Images+ 25

Schools
Đông Hà, Vietnam
  • Architects: BHA studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  17000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  An Cuong, INAX, Kone, Panasonic, Spec, Xingfa
  • Lead Architects : Nguyen Xuan Minh
Ischool Quang Tri / BHA studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. Inter-level Ischool Quang Tri is located in the place with an area of approximately 50.000 m2. The building’s entrance is on Hung Vuong street, which is the main route of Dong Ha city, Quang Tri. It has 17.000 square meters and is capable of serving 2000 students, which includes the administrative office, from preschool, elementary school, and secondary school to high school. In addition, a functional block and another facility such as Kitchen, the canteen can serve 800 students, a sports facility, a swimming pool, a dormitory for 200 boarding students, specialist housing, a basketball yard, a running track, an experimental garden…

Ischool Quang Tri / BHA studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hoang Le
Ischool Quang Tri / BHA studio - Image 25 of 30
Plan - Ground Floor
Ischool Quang Tri / BHA studio - Interior Photography
© Hoang Le

The concept comes from connection, openness, and integration. The school, with a modern architectural style, has building blocks mingled with trees and water surfaces. The public living room and study room are designed in an open direction, enhancing students’ interaction. The central hall, with an atrium space of 10m high, 10m wide, and 68m long, and with multi-function connection levels, is the highlight of the school, where activities such as learning while playing, interaction, introduction, performance... help students to express themselves confidently.

Ischool Quang Tri / BHA studio - Exterior Photography
© Hoang Le
Ischool Quang Tri / BHA studio - Image 29 of 30
Section 01 and West Elevation
Ischool Quang Tri / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Hoang Le
Ischool Quang Tri / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le

The design carefully studies the specific climatic conditions of the locality to come up with the optimal plan. The classrooms are facing southeast to catch the cool breeze and limit direct exposure. Using a shell consisting of a two-layer wall and a two-layer roof, limiting heat radiation. Using plenty of space for natural ventilation. Water harvesting lakes of 600m3 both collect water from the roof, reduce heat in the hot Southwest wind and use it to water plants. Research on planting many kinds of trees suitable to the direction of Quang Tri. In all, creating a green, sustainable, impressive, inspirational, and humane school.

Ischool Quang Tri / BHA studio - Exterior Photography
© Hoang Le

Project location

Address:Đông Hà, Quảng Trị, Vietnam

