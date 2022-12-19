Submit a Project Advertise
  House in the Forest / Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos

House in the Forest / Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Brick, Garden, Courtyard
House in the Forest / Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Courtyard
House in the Forest / Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
House in the Forest / Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
León, Spain
  • Architects: Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2017
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Amores Pictures
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  BENITO, Cerámicas Arcís
  • Lead Architect : Rodrigo Núñez
  • Rigger : Julián M. Fernández
  • Interior Design : Nazareth Gutiérrez, Rodrigo Núñez
  • Landscape : Javier Casado, Rodrigo Núñez
  • Engineering : José Ángel Robla
  • City : León
  • Country : Spain
Save this picture!
House in the Forest / Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Amores Pictures

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on the border that separates a suburban development of single-family houses and a protected forest area. The main strategy followed in the project is to let the house take advantage of this special location and make the most of its double condition by merging them both; the wild nature of the forest on the one hand and the built or suburban environment on the other.

Save this picture!
House in the Forest / Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Beam, Column
© Amores Pictures

For this, the proposal aims to combine the building and the garden in one single solution, which is to be understood as the continuity of the wild forest into the plot. Hence, different types of spaces are proposed: some are designed to be occupied by people, others by nature, and the rest by both at the same time, creating a wide and varied gradient of spaces between the purely exterior and the strictly interior.

Save this picture!
House in the Forest / Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Brick, Garden, Courtyard
© Amores Pictures
Save this picture!
House in the Forest / Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos - Image 31 of 33
Section
Save this picture!
House in the Forest / Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Amores Pictures
Save this picture!
House in the Forest / Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos - Image 30 of 33
Section
Save this picture!
House in the Forest / Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Amores Pictures

The project takes advantage of the natural steep slope of the plot where, by excavation, intertwined terraced spaces at different levels have been created, making no difference between the treatment of the built spaces and the garden. This generates a new condition where the garden and the house are equally stratified at different levels. To accentuate this hybrid condition, nature is allowed to penetrate the building through the invasion of various courtyards at different levels.

Save this picture!
House in the Forest / Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Courtyard
© Amores Pictures
Save this picture!
House in the Forest / Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos - Image 32 of 33
Interior axo
Save this picture!
House in the Forest / Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Amores Pictures

The fusion of building and nature is carried out at all levels with the choice of materials being especially relevant in this process. The reference is once again found in the surrounding nature. 

Save this picture!
House in the Forest / Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Amores Pictures

Project gallery

Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos
Cite: "House in the Forest / Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos" [Casa en el bosque / Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos] 19 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993896/house-in-the-forest-rodrigo-nunez-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

