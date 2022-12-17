Submit a Project Advertise
World
Center of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49

Center of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49

Center of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography, CityscapeCenter of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography, Steel, BeamCenter of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairCenter of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography, FacadeCenter of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49 - More Images+ 17

Office Buildings, Sustainability
Map Ta Phut, Thailand
Center of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© DOF Sky|Ground

Text description provided by the architects. Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) is a source of alternative energy in many countries and an effective option in response to the world’s energy crisis. Educating the public who visit this facility on the significance of this energy source, the production process and the benefits of LNG is the basis of the concept for Nong Fab LNG Receiving Terminal’s architectural design.

Center of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography, Steel, Beam
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
Center of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49 - Image 16 of 22
Masterplan
Center of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49 - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© DOF Sky|Ground

The LNG tank is the major component in the storage of liquified natural gas. The initial concept is to design a building which creates a feeling of being inside the unique environment of an LNG tank. The diameter and shape of the main office space therefore resembles the tank dimensions. In order to reduce the imposing scale of the tank and the contrast between above ground and in-ground storage tanks, natural landscaping is then integrated throughout the space where a green roof winds down to ground level, merging the building with its surroundings. In addition to this, the by-product cool air from the regasification process of converting LNG back into a gaseous state is also utilized instead of normally being discarded into the sea, which may negatively impact the environment.

Center of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
Center of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49 - Image 17 of 22
Plan - 1st floor
Center of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49 - Image 22 of 22
Sections
Center of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49 - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© DOF Sky|Ground
Center of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© DOF Sky|Ground

At Nong Fab LNG Receiving Terminal, this by-product cold energy is repurposed to regulate the temperature within the building to facilitate an additional new programming, the cultivation of cold climate flora. This enables them to flourish year-round rather than just one fortnight a year in previous conditions which the client utilized elsewhere.

Center of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography, Forest
© DOF Sky|Ground
Center of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography, Facade
© DOF Sky|Ground

Externally, the structure is designed to blend in with its surroundings. This is achieved by retaining the original wetland environment (Nong), along with the native Hymenocardia (Fab) trees. Unfortunately, part of this wetland had been destroyed. Thus, natural water flow system was recreated resulting in the rejuvenation of the ecosystem and the environment. Part of the water system is a large pond which also serves as a water catchment for the surrounding areas.

Center of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© DOF Sky|Ground

Project location

Address:Map Ta Phut, Mueang Rayong District, Rayong 21150, Thailand

Architects 49
GlassSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSustainabilityThailand

