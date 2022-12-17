Center of Excellence for Forest Conservation / Architects 49

+ 17

Design Team : Architects 49

Clients : PTT LNG

System Engineer : M&E Engineering 49 Limited

City : Map Ta Phut

Country : Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) is a source of alternative energy in many countries and an effective option in response to the world’s energy crisis. Educating the public who visit this facility on the significance of this energy source, the production process and the benefits of LNG is the basis of the concept for Nong Fab LNG Receiving Terminal’s architectural design.

The LNG tank is the major component in the storage of liquified natural gas. The initial concept is to design a building which creates a feeling of being inside the unique environment of an LNG tank. The diameter and shape of the main office space therefore resembles the tank dimensions. In order to reduce the imposing scale of the tank and the contrast between above ground and in-ground storage tanks, natural landscaping is then integrated throughout the space where a green roof winds down to ground level, merging the building with its surroundings. In addition to this, the by-product cool air from the regasification process of converting LNG back into a gaseous state is also utilized instead of normally being discarded into the sea, which may negatively impact the environment.

At Nong Fab LNG Receiving Terminal, this by-product cold energy is repurposed to regulate the temperature within the building to facilitate an additional new programming, the cultivation of cold climate flora. This enables them to flourish year-round rather than just one fortnight a year in previous conditions which the client utilized elsewhere.

Externally, the structure is designed to blend in with its surroundings. This is achieved by retaining the original wetland environment (Nong), along with the native Hymenocardia (Fab) trees. Unfortunately, part of this wetland had been destroyed. Thus, natural water flow system was recreated resulting in the rejuvenation of the ecosystem and the environment. Part of the water system is a large pond which also serves as a water catchment for the surrounding areas.