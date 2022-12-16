Oca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH

+ 15

Students : Anthony Acevedo, Anthony Dalto, Nidhi Manish Gohel, Amy Goldfisher, Alison Iannucci, Steven Jean-Baptiste, Orion March, Riya Girish Nerurkar, Vicenzo Orologio, Aishwarya Hiteshbhai Patel, Vishesh Jignesh Patel, Kashmi Sachin Shah, Adelina Sinanaj, Shivani Singh, Damini Sri Reddy, Angue Syed

City : Brooklyn

Country : United States

Did you collaborate on this project?

Text description provided by the architects. With students from the New York Institute of Technology School of Architecture, we constructed an outdoor reading room for the Child's School, an elementary school for children with special needs.

Located on Roosevelt Island, in the middle of the East River in New York City, the project sits in the courtyard of the Westview Coop building designed by Jose Luis Sert.

The Oca, a traditional Brazilian indigenous one-room multi-use structure, inspired the design. By using highly textured materials like Corten, Cedar and Bamboo our goal was to create an architecture that favored the sense of touch over the visual.