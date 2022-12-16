Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. United States
  5. Oca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH

Oca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH

Save
Oca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH
Save this picture!
Oca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Sean Davidson

Oca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH - Exterior Photography, WindowsOca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH - Interior PhotographyOca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH - Interior Photography, WindowsOca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenOca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures
Brooklyn, United States
  • Architects: SAW.EARTH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  144 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Sean Davidson
  • Students : Anthony Acevedo, Anthony Dalto, Nidhi Manish Gohel, Amy Goldfisher, Alison Iannucci, Steven Jean-Baptiste, Orion March, Riya Girish Nerurkar, Vicenzo Orologio, Aishwarya Hiteshbhai Patel, Vishesh Jignesh Patel, Kashmi Sachin Shah, Adelina Sinanaj, Shivani Singh, Damini Sri Reddy, Angue Syed
  • City : Brooklyn
  • Country : United States
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Oca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Sean Davidson

Text description provided by the architects. With students from the New York Institute of Technology School of Architecture, we constructed an outdoor reading room for the Child's School, an elementary school for children with special needs. 

Save this picture!
Oca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sean Davidson
Save this picture!
Oca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH - Exterior Photography
© Sean Davidson
Save this picture!
Oca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH - Image 16 of 20
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
Oca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH - Image 17 of 20
Plan

Located on Roosevelt Island, in the middle of the East River in New York City, the project sits in the courtyard of the Westview Coop building designed by Jose Luis Sert. 

Save this picture!
Oca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH - Interior Photography, Windows
© Sean Davidson
Save this picture!
Oca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH - Interior Photography, Beam
© Sean Davidson
Save this picture!
Oca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH - Interior Photography, Fence, Handrail
© Sean Davidson

The Oca, a traditional Brazilian indigenous one-room multi-use structure, inspired the design. By using highly textured materials like Corten, Cedar and Bamboo our goal was to create an architecture that favored the sense of touch over the visual. 

Save this picture!
Oca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH - Interior Photography
© Sean Davidson

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Brooklyn, New York, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SAW.EARTH
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "Oca Reading Pavilion / SAW.EARTH" 16 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993743/oca-reading-pavilion-saarth> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags