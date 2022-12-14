POP Kudamm Cultural Space / GRAFT

+ 4

Project Partners : Lars Krückeberg, Wolfram Putz, Thomas Willemeit, Dennis Hawner

Project Leads : Aleca Bunescu, Bojan Zdravkovic

Project Team : Martin Bernard, Nils Besler, Mathilde Dewavrin, Ana Lopez de Rego

Client : Signa Real Estate

Technology : Burmester

Exhibition : Honza

City : Berlin

Country : Germany

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. POP KUDAMM is a temporary cultural space in Berlin's City West: In exhibitions, performances, pop-ups, and a wide variety of events, POP KUDAMM addresses current issues of urban life and stimulates public discourse.

The ensemble of 35 containers was designed by GRAFT, who together with the experience of PLATOON cultural development was responsible for the architectural development. POP KUDAMM was initiated by Signa Real Estate in cooperation with TU Berlin and UDK Berlin.

Created as a place of participation, POP KUDAMM and its partners from art, culture, science, and architecture offer a creative space to bring people and ideas together. To ensure a varied program, POP KUDAMM works with selected curators and guest curators.

For the arts and culture, these are: Christoph Frank of PLATOON cultural development; for architecture and urban development, Nadin Heinich, plan A; and for science and research, Dr.-Ing. Anja Steglich, Technische Universität Berlin, and Professor Albert Lang, Universität der Künste.

The Reference Festival kicked off the program. Other scheduled events in May 2022 included the opening event of Berlin Design Week, the Making Berlin roundtable, and the exhibitions Context - The Disturbing Beauties of the Artist Vermibus, Rhythm of rules and irregularities | Kinetic Art by VAKKI, Next Generation City Planning and World Mod.