  • Curated by Clara Ott
Temporary Installations, Detail
Berlin, Germany
  • Project Partners : Lars Krückeberg, Wolfram Putz, Thomas Willemeit, Dennis Hawner
  • Project Leads : Aleca Bunescu, Bojan Zdravkovic
  • Project Team : Martin Bernard, Nils Besler, Mathilde Dewavrin, Ana Lopez de Rego
  • Client : Signa Real Estate
  • Technology : Burmester
  • Exhibition : Honza
  • City : Berlin
  • Country : Germany
POP Kudamm Cultural Space / GRAFT - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Marc Brinkmeier

Text description provided by the architects. POP KUDAMM is a temporary cultural space in Berlin's City West: In exhibitions, performances, pop-ups, and a wide variety of events, POP KUDAMM addresses current issues of urban life and stimulates public discourse.

POP Kudamm Cultural Space / GRAFT - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marc Brinkmeier

The ensemble of 35 containers was designed by GRAFT, who together with the experience of PLATOON cultural development was responsible for the architectural development. POP KUDAMM was initiated by Signa Real Estate in cooperation with TU Berlin and UDK Berlin.

POP Kudamm Cultural Space / GRAFT - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel, Handrail
© Marc Brinkmeier
POP Kudamm Cultural Space / GRAFT - Interior Photography
© Marc Brinkmeier

Created as a place of participation, POP KUDAMM and its partners from art, culture, science, and architecture offer a creative space to bring people and ideas together.  To ensure a varied program, POP KUDAMM works with selected curators and guest curators.

POP Kudamm Cultural Space / GRAFT - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Steel, Handrail
© Marc Brinkmeier
POP Kudamm Cultural Space / GRAFT - Interior Photography, Steel
© Marc Brinkmeier

For the arts and culture, these are: Christoph Frank of PLATOON cultural development; for architecture and urban development, Nadin Heinich, plan A; and for science and research, Dr.-Ing. Anja Steglich, Technische Universität Berlin, and Professor Albert Lang, Universität der Künste.

POP Kudamm Cultural Space / GRAFT - Interior Photography
© Marc Brinkmeier

The Reference Festival kicked off the program. Other scheduled events in May 2022 included the opening event of Berlin Design Week, the Making Berlin roundtable, and the exhibitions Context - The Disturbing Beauties of the Artist Vermibus, Rhythm of rules and irregularities | Kinetic Art by VAKKI, Next Generation City Planning and World Mod.

POP Kudamm Cultural Space / GRAFT - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marc Brinkmeier

Berlin, Germany

