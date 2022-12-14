Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Kuwait
  5. Kuwait University College of Life Sciences / CambridgeSeven + Gulf Consult

Kuwait University College of Life Sciences / CambridgeSeven + Gulf Consult

Save
Kuwait University College of Life Sciences / CambridgeSeven + Gulf Consult

Kuwait University College of Life Sciences / CambridgeSeven + Gulf Consult - Exterior PhotographyKuwait University College of Life Sciences / CambridgeSeven + Gulf Consult - Exterior Photography, FacadeKuwait University College of Life Sciences / CambridgeSeven + Gulf Consult - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, BeamKuwait University College of Life Sciences / CambridgeSeven + Gulf Consult - Interior Photography, Stairs, ChairKuwait University College of Life Sciences / CambridgeSeven + Gulf Consult - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University
Ardiya, Kuwait
  • Architects: CambridgeSeven, Gulf Consult
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  74322
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Mohammad Taqi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Armstrong, Bega Germany, Clestra Hauserman, Crane Pumps & Systems - USA, Deutschtec Germany, Dorma, EBARA Japan, Ebara Italy, Froch Enterprises Taiwan, Inds Metal Center, International Environmental - USA, MIRCOM TECHNOLOGIES, Mechline, Milliken / Constantine, Mobatime Switzerland, Otis, PULSAFEEDER USA, Pentair, Rendisk, Samsung, +6
  • General Contractor : SINOHYDRO Corp. Ltd., Al-Hani Construction and Trading Co.
  • Lighting Designer : Quentin Thomas Associates
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kuwait University College of Life Sciences / CambridgeSeven + Gulf Consult - Exterior Photography
© Mohammad Taqi

Text description provided by the architects. The College of Life Sciences is a graceful example of a building that combines programmatic requirements and response to a specific site and environmental conditions to create a unique and wholly appropriate college for the study of art and the environment. This exceptionally site-responsive building is notable for its dramatic, angular sloped façade and its cladding of striking, desert-colored, textured material. The array of diamond-shaped forms—perforated metal panels—filter natural daylight and shade the interior from the harsh sun. The color intensity of the golden structure changes with the sun’s movement throughout the day, much like the surrounding desert. The angular geometry of the panel array is echoed in the building footprint and surrounding landscape features. 

Save this picture!
Kuwait University College of Life Sciences / CambridgeSeven + Gulf Consult - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mohammad Taqi
Save this picture!
Kuwait University College of Life Sciences / CambridgeSeven + Gulf Consult - Image 23 of 28
Plan - Ground floor

Exterior walls slope out as they rise, creating a self-shading situation that allows views to the outside without risking unnecessary heat penetrating inside. This is further supported by a screen shading system of perforated metal panels that direct views out and mitigate solar glare. Louvers are positioned on each building's face to manage light from each compass point, so that north, for example, allows ample light in because this indirect light is optimal for art studios.

Save this picture!
Kuwait University College of Life Sciences / CambridgeSeven + Gulf Consult - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mohammad Taqi
Save this picture!
Kuwait University College of Life Sciences / CambridgeSeven + Gulf Consult - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Beam
© Mohammad Taqi

The South and west sides have a tighter louver system to still allow views out while keeping the interior comfortable for occupants. Internally, COLS is organized around vibrant, multi-level atria—one of which is focused on student services and includes a food court and informal meeting areas and the other more public-facing, with the diversity of student work visible in demonstration labs and practicum clinics. They provide windows into all COLS activities and foster student/faculty interaction. Each atrium perimeter is a gently sloping spiral stair providing access to all levels, culminating in an oculus in the form of a domed skylight. Fostering student collaboration, informal learning, social connection, and a celebration of the work within were the guiding principles behind the organization of the college around the two substantial atria.

Save this picture!
Kuwait University College of Life Sciences / CambridgeSeven + Gulf Consult - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair
© Mohammad Taqi

Opening visual access to classrooms, labs, and studios underscores both the importance of student work and the vibrancy of discovery and creation. Similarly, the atrium around which student dining and other non-academic services are organized is designed and furnished to support the way students work and relax. Throughout the building, casual seating, technology to support project-based collaboration, and a forum-like tiered seating area encourage students to stop and share ideas, catch up with friends and relax over a shared meal between classes.

Save this picture!
Kuwait University College of Life Sciences / CambridgeSeven + Gulf Consult - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Mohammad Taqi

Circulation in the college is organized along two north-south parallel wings that flank the atria. These circulation paths, the college’s intellectual and pedagogical core, intersect the east-west Gallerias that run across the campus linking each college. These intersections form the nexus of COLS’s internal identity. Student life activities are grouped around these nodes, including food service, retail, student clubs, lounges, exhibit halls, and large lecture facilities.

Save this picture!
Kuwait University College of Life Sciences / CambridgeSeven + Gulf Consult - Interior Photography, Beam
© Mohammad Taqi
Save this picture!
Kuwait University College of Life Sciences / CambridgeSeven + Gulf Consult - Interior Photography, Chair
© Mohammad Taqi

A generous, well-defined entrance from the Student Arrival Zone brings students and visitors directly into the primary atrium where an open, stepped forum encourages informal student interaction. The underlying theme, the core of the building’s innovative character, is the concept of visibility. From students seeing one another in the atria to views of busy labs and classrooms to showing off the work of COLS to those passing through on the campus-wide galleria street that bisects the building, to generous views out to the oasis and the overall campus, the College of Life Sciences strives for visibility in every aspect of its design.

Save this picture!
Kuwait University College of Life Sciences / CambridgeSeven + Gulf Consult - Interior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Mohammad Taqi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ardiya, Kuwait

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CambridgeSeven
Office
Gulf Consult
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityKuwait
Cite: "Kuwait University College of Life Sciences / CambridgeSeven + Gulf Consult" 14 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993680/kuwait-university-college-of-life-sciences-cambridgeseven-plus-gulf-consult> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags