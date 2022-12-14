Casa IT / Felipe Gonzalez Arzac

+ 18

Houses • City Bell, Argentina Architects: Felipe Gonzalez Arzac

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 260 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Javier Agustín Rojas

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Aluar , PVC , San Rafael

Lead Architect : Rosario Gonzalez Arzac

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Concrete, Glass and Wood are the three elements that make up the minimalist and rational architecture of this house and define the space. At the time of projecting, an attempt is made to merge the concepts and visions of architecture, from the aesthetic-constructive and functional aspects, with the needs, proposals and tastes of the client. Every project has a lot to do with the client. The composition begins with the creation of two concrete walls located in the dividing and front axes, and a white block with wooden parasols on its two main faces, which is supported by six circular exposed concrete columns, giving the visitor the sensation of be watching the top floor float.

This upper level box contains the private sector of the house (bedrooms, bathrooms, dressing room and study) with floor-to-ceiling windows that completely perforate the two fronts and the wood of the parasols in the vertical direction of their tables, with the possibility of its opening, they shade the interior without blocking the light, generating an effect of lights and shadows that changes according to the time and position of the sun during the day. On the ground floor is the social sector, living room, dining room and the kitchen that separates from the rest and is framed with two side patios, and in turn generates a semi-covered space for the use of the grill.

An attempt is made to preserve the views of the terrain on all its faces, for that the glass skin that covers it almost entirely. Behind the concrete wall in front there is a garden covered by plants, in this way it is possible to have facing cross ventilation and in turn the concrete wall that contains it gives privacy to the house from the vehicular street in the area. All rooms in the house have floor-to-ceiling glass to blur the division between inside and outside. The pool is detached perpendicular to the bottom of the lot, enhancing the vanishing point from the house.