KITKAT House / Empty Space Architecture

+ 26

Architects : Luis Mendes, José Maria Santos, Ciriaco Ferreira, Vera Pereira

Structural Engineering : Marco caixa

City : Lisboa

Country : Portugal

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal essentially consists of reorganizing the interior program by expanding floor -1 to make better use of the house's relationship with the garden and restructuring the existing one, altering as little as possible the volume visible from the outside of the house. This operation is intended to guarantee the image of the existing house.

On the ground floor, are located the social areas: an entry hall with access to the upper and lower floors and a living room. On the 1st floor is located the suite, with a dressing area and a bathroom. The lower floor is where the main areas of the house are located: the living and dining room, the kitchen, two bedrooms, and a bathroom.

As it is intended that the spaces proposed on the lower floor take greater advantage of the garden, this refurbishment operation was not limited to the house but extended to the entire lot, which involved exterior arrangements of the garden and a reorganization of the liveability of the house.

Through the development of the volumetry, the main patio is organized to serve at the same time the social area of the house and in a more intimate space, the bedrooms.