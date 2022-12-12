Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. KITKAT House / Empty Space Architecture

KITKAT House / Empty Space Architecture

Save
KITKAT House / Empty Space Architecture

KITKAT House / Empty Space Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Stairs, BeamKITKAT House / Empty Space Architecture - Interior Photography, Living RoomKITKAT House / Empty Space Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Shelving, ChairKITKAT House / Empty Space Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, ChairKITKAT House / Empty Space Architecture - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Lisboa, Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
KITKAT House / Empty Space Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Courtyard
© Attilio Fiumarella

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal essentially consists of reorganizing the interior program by expanding floor -1 to make better use of the house's relationship with the garden and restructuring the existing one, altering as little as possible the volume visible from the outside of the house. This operation is intended to guarantee the image of the existing house.

Save this picture!
KITKAT House / Empty Space Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Attilio Fiumarella

On the ground floor, are located the social areas: an entry hall with access to the upper and lower floors and a living room. On the 1st floor is located the suite, with a dressing area and a bathroom. The lower floor is where the main areas of the house are located: the living and dining room, the kitchen, two bedrooms, and a bathroom. 

Save this picture!
KITKAT House / Empty Space Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Attilio Fiumarella
Save this picture!
KITKAT House / Empty Space Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Shelving, Chair
© Attilio Fiumarella

As it is intended that the spaces proposed on the lower floor take greater advantage of the garden, this refurbishment operation was not limited to the house but extended to the entire lot, which involved exterior arrangements of the garden and a reorganization of the liveability of the house.  

Save this picture!
KITKAT House / Empty Space Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass, Deck
© Attilio Fiumarella
Save this picture!
KITKAT House / Empty Space Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Attilio Fiumarella

Through the development of the volumetry, the main patio is organized to serve at the same time the social area of the house and in a more intimate space, the bedrooms.

Save this picture!
KITKAT House / Empty Space Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Attilio Fiumarella

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Empty Space Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "KITKAT House / Empty Space Architecture" [Casa KITKAT / Empty Space Architecture] 12 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993593/kitkat-house-empty-space-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags