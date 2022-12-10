Tayourt Surf Camp / Studio BO

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. This project is on the same bay as the first project made by our studio. It takes place in the village of Imsouane. It is a small fishing village between Essaouira and Agadir in southern Morocco. This village is a well-known spot for surfers around the world. They call it the “magic bay”

The project is a surf camp which is on a cliff in front of the "magic bay". It is located in the historic village of Imsouane, very close to the fishing port, in the middle of huts built in a completely vernacular way. The project is not on the front line, but due to the rugged terrain above the cliff, the surf camp offers stunning views of the bay and acts as an observatory that allows surfers to monitor the swell. The building is also raised a good twenty meters above sea level.

This rehabilitation project is an old house, one of the first in the village. The idea was to keep the patios of the old house while improving the spaces and the scenography of the place to match the future programming. As a result, the project has a reception, about ten rooms, a restaurant, a kitchen, a surfboard workshop, a rooftop, a terrace, a space yoga, and a central garden.

Having significant promiscuity due to the vernacular housing of the village, the project remains rather airy thanks to its generous plot, and the choice not to densify it. The choice of materials was local and contextual. The floor was covered with terracotta tiles, the Bejmat. All the walls have been coated with lime, sometimes rough, sometimes tadelakt style. The structure of some terrace covers was made of wooden planks, then dressed in reed. The roofs of the buildings are made of raphia.