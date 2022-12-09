Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Italy
  5. Roma Tre University Building / Mario Cucinella Architects

Roma Tre University Building / Mario Cucinella Architects

Save
Roma Tre University Building / Mario Cucinella Architects

Roma Tre University Building / Mario Cucinella Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeRoma Tre University Building / Mario Cucinella Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeRoma Tre University Building / Mario Cucinella Architects - Interior PhotographyRoma Tre University Building / Mario Cucinella Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, CityscapeRoma Tre University Building / Mario Cucinella Architects - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University
Roma, Italy
  • Founder And Creative Director : Mario Cucinella
  • Team : Paolo Greco, Maria Persichella, Fabrizio Bonatti, Giulio Desiderio, Antonio Nardozzi, Teresa Zanaria, Luca Vernocchi, Gabriele Chiaretti, Antonino Cucinella, Julissa Gutarra, Alberto Bruno, Serena Carrisi, Emanuele Dionigi, Giovanni Lenci, Pietro Marziali, Giuseppe Perrone, Giovanni Sanna. (Promoting and winning project team) Mario Cucinella, Alessandro Miele, Daniele Morelli, Michele Roveri. Yuri Costantini (model). Alessia Monacelli (Visual)
  • Facilities : Manens-Tifs Spa
  • Fire Consultant : Ing. Gabriele Raffellini
  • Safety Coordination : Ing. Giuseppe Omodeo
  • City : Roma
  • Country : Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Roma Tre University Building / Mario Cucinella Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Moreno Maggi

Text description provided by the architects. Three elliptical green and white steel-framed towers, a glass-faced auditorium with a street frontage, a new public piazza, and a raised “hanging garden” are the key distinguishing elements of the Rectorate of Roma Tre, a striking new development designed by Mario Cucinella Architects at the heart of Rome’s third university.

Save this picture!
Roma Tre University Building / Mario Cucinella Architects - Interior Photography
© Moreno Maggi

Sited adjacent to the busy Via Ostiense - the route of the ancient road from the city of Rome to the port of Ostia - the Rectorate projects a new image for Roma Tre while picking up on elements of the historic architecture and engineering of this former industrial quarter to the southwest of the city developed in the first decade of the 20th Century and transformed in recent years into a center of education and cultural activity. Founded in 1992, Roma Tre has made extensive use of abandoned industrial buildings. The university is part of a wider redevelopment of the area that will include new housing in the future.

Save this picture!
Roma Tre University Building / Mario Cucinella Architects - Facade
© Moreno Maggi
Save this picture!
Roma Tre University Building / Mario Cucinella Architects - Image 13 of 14
Plan

From the new public piazza, the three towers, with concrete cores, rise through apertures cut into the mezzanine level “hanging garden”, which serves as a semi-public gathering space. The towers are faced with a trellis-work of steel columns, glazed in parts, open in others. The effect is of a permeable, shaded, and well-ventilated architecture. It is also a reference to the Ostiense quarter’s well-known 90-meter gasometer, a filigree steel structure that, dating from 1937, occupies a prominent site on the banks of the Tiber close to Roma Tre. This structure once gave new energy to Rome: the new Rectorate aims to give an equally new if different energy to the city through its animated design and its purpose as a seat of research, teaching, and learning.

Save this picture!
Roma Tre University Building / Mario Cucinella Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Moreno Maggi
Save this picture!
Roma Tre University Building / Mario Cucinella Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Moreno Maggi

The three intersecting blocks house the university’s management and administrative centers, a new language center, and the auditorium. They are elliptical in plan and section in order to present the least surface area to the East and West. As such, they curb the rising and setting sun glare while reducing heat gain in the summer months.

Save this picture!
Roma Tre University Building / Mario Cucinella Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Moreno Maggi
Save this picture!
Roma Tre University Building / Mario Cucinella Architects - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Moreno Maggi

The gardens to the south of the towers with their deciduous trees, aromatic plants, and lawns provide additional shade and natural coloring as well as shelter throughout the seasons, as does the ground-level public piazza. Offices and meeting rooms are arranged around the perimeter of the towers to maximize natural lighting and ventilation.

Save this picture!
Roma Tre University Building / Mario Cucinella Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Moreno Maggi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Via Ostiense, 133B, 00154 Roma RM, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Mario Cucinella Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityItaly
Cite: "Roma Tre University Building / Mario Cucinella Architects" 09 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993548/roma-tre-university-building-mario-cucinella-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags