World
  Walt Disney World Announces Construction Of Affordable Housing in Florida, USA

Community development proposals in Disney World come from back days. One of Walt Disney's last visionary projects was the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow (EPCOT), a center for American enterprise and urban living. Disney advocated that the problems of cities were the most critical issues facing society and planned a city that could develop in a controlled manner, contrary to the urban expansion in the USA during the first half of the last century. After Disney died in 1966, the "EPCOT" concept was abandoned as the company was uncertain about the feasibility of operating a city. Fifty- five years later, after a thorough search, Walt Disney World chose The Michaels Organization for its experience in building and managing attainable housing communities.

The Michaels Organization is set to build more than 1,300 units on Disney World's land. The park of approximately 80 acres, will contribute to the creation of new jobs in the Central Florida community and offer a viable solution to the increasing housing crisis.

Aerial view of EPCOT. Image © Disney
Aerial view of EPCOT. Image © Disney

The project will be located just a few miles from the Magic Kingdom, near schools and shopping, including Flamingo Crossings Town Center. The development – which is planned to be privately financed – will be limited to applicants within a certain income range and will be open for qualifying applicants, including Disney cast members.

 “Our goal is to create a repeatable model that we hope will inspire other companies and municipalities to create high quality, attainable housing in their own communities” Michaels CEO John J. O’Donnell

© Disney
© Disney

The initiative will create new jobs in the Central Florida community through The Michael's Organization's construction and ongoing operation of the property. Disney will collaborate with The Michaels Organization throughout its design and construction. Additional details, including a construction timeline, will be shared in 2023.

EPCOT. Image © Disney
EPCOT. Image © Disney

Other companies are also advocating engagement with communities to support regional growth. Handel Architects committed to including at least 30 percent of minority and women-owned businesses embedded in LA for the construction of Angels Landing, the third tallest tower in Downtown Los Angeles. Similarly, the contractor of the Lucas Museum has set the goal for local hiring and increasing the pipeline for subcontracting with women-owned businesses, minorities, and veterans.

