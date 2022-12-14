Digitizing the Shower Experience: Latest Trends and Technologies

Taking a shower goes far beyond the act of sanitizing. For many, it is the place where the best ideas and epiphanies emerge. Others turn the shower into a stage, rehearsing lines and allowing themselves to sing or pretend to receive an award. Showering can also reduce stress, as well as improve mood and body function: studies show that a shower can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which is basically a network of nerves that relaxes the body after periods of stress or danger.

Basically, all we need is a water source, heated or not, to take a shower. From the simplest to the most luxurious options, today there are diverse possibilities of materials, colors, functionalities and technologies to incorporate into bathrooms. American company Fontana Showers has an extensive product line of bathroom accessories that can transform the ordinary and monotonous bathing experience into something interesting, soothing, comfortable and relaxing.

Before piped water systems, the first patented shower system looked very little like the one we have today. It was created by William Feetham, an English stove-maker, who developed a system that stored water and released it by turning on chains. Showers became more popular in the mid-19th century by a prison doctor in Rouen, France, who replaced individual baths with mandatory communal showers for use by prisoners, arguing that they were more economical and hygienic. Since then, showers have gained popularity and are found in almost every home (in various configurations). Below, we present an overview of the latest technologies for high-end showers through Fontana Showers solutions:

Materials: From matte to gloss

Although there are simpler options –such as plastic–, most showerheads are made of metal materials. The finish on a shower system is generally a choice guided by aesthetics over other factors. In general, coherence is sought between the finishes of the accessories present in the bathroom (faucets, showers, towel rails, etc), but this is not a strict rule. The most common and appreciated options today are the following:

Chrome plating is typically polished and shiny. Chrome is the most popular finish, providing a clean, classic appearance.

Brushed nickel shows a subtle, softer-looking finish. It has a slightly brushed surface with a semi-satin appearance.

Oil Rubbed Bronze is a chemically dark surface, with shades ranging from brown to dark gray, reminiscent of copper. It can add sophistication and warmth, creating a comfortable and inviting atmosphere.

Gold finishes are also appreciated by many. They add a touch of elegance and glamour.

Black matte finishes are becoming increasingly popular in numerous homes. Usually through a powder coating, these are applied to the surface of brass, steel or iron, and draw attention for their versatility and sobriety.

Different features for different sensations

Each type of water jet creates different sensations. Nowadays, with versatile models that meet all needs, it is possible to find the type of shower that is the most pleasing.

For example, Waterfall or Rainfall waterfalls allow the water to flow gently, yet do not compromise the water's pressure. These showers mimic a waterfall in nature, providing a waterpower experience. Rain shower heads, on the other hand, provide a steady flow of water, but with a gentle trickle that massages the skin.

Massage Shower Systems are specially designed to improve blood circulation and promote body relaxation by providing a massage sensation. The shower head comes with several different settings, so users can choose the type of massage they desire. Body sprays in the shower are most often found in multiples of 2, 3, or 4, and are installed on the wall, spraying jets of water horizontally. There are also multifunctional shower options that combine these and other features, and customization is possible to respond to changing needs.

Technologies to improve efficiency and experience

An accessory that is so widely used and important would simply fall into obsolescence without frequent improvements from the industry. From visual or functional features, to devices to improve efficiency, there are several technologies on the market that enhance user experience. For example, through a digital control system, it is possible to precisely control the mix between cold and hot water to obtain the desired temperature, avoiding water waste. Moreover, users are able to set the temperature digitally through the system.

There is also a device built into the shower, in LED, that highlights the temperature of the water, showing whether the bath is cold or hot, and even alerting when the temperature is too high. LED lights do not require batteries to show bright colors, but are simply powered by running water. In addition, it is possible to adjust the shade and color of the light and transform the entire environment from the showerhead, creating countless atmospheres through the water.

Learn more about Fontana Showers products and other technologies in our product catalog.