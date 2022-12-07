Submit a Project Advertise
Entrance Buildings - Solar das Bouças / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, FacadeEntrance Buildings - Solar das Bouças / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Fence, GlassEntrance Buildings - Solar das Bouças / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeEntrance Buildings - Solar das Bouças / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, GardenEntrance Buildings - Solar das Bouças / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Other Structures
Amares, Portugal
  • Project Team : Jean Pierre Porcher, Margarida Oliveira, Albino Freitas
  • Collaborator : Sofia Lima
  • Specialists : Atelier - Arquitetura e Engenharia
  • Contractor : JL – Opus, Lda.
  • City : Amares
  • Country : Portugal
Save this picture!
Entrance Buildings - Solar das Bouças / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. This series of buildings, which constitutes the entrance to Solar das Bouças, is the first application of a global study carried out with the idea of defining an architectural vocabulary for a wider set of tourist/artistic constructions to be carried out in the future in this great viticultural property (hotel, golf course clubhouse, equipment, exhibition gallery, etc.).

Save this picture!
Entrance Buildings - Solar das Bouças / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© João Morgado

The objective of the study was to create a strong identity image of the entire operation, through a formal vocabulary specific to the three main materials: concrete, glass, and steel. This first operation consisted of ennobling the property's main entrance, creating, instead of a fence, a passage through a garden on the access road.

Save this picture!
Entrance Buildings - Solar das Bouças / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Fence, Glass
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Entrance Buildings - Solar das Bouças / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Image 15 of 20
Floorplan
Save this picture!
Entrance Buildings - Solar das Bouças / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© João Morgado

The series comprises a place for entrance control, a shop for farm products, an office, and a set of technical premises taking into account the implementation of future constructions. The color of the vines in autumn dictated the choice of the reddish color to dye the concrete.

Save this picture!
Entrance Buildings - Solar das Bouças / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
© João Morgado

Project location

Address:Amares, 4720, Portugal

