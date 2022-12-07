Entrance Buildings - Solar das Bouças / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura

-
Architects: Topos Atelier de Arquitectura
- Area : 252 m²
- Year : 2021
-
Photographs :João Morgado
-
-
Lead Architect : Jean Pierre Porcher
- Project Team : Jean Pierre Porcher, Margarida Oliveira, Albino Freitas
- Collaborator : Sofia Lima
- Specialists : Atelier - Arquitetura e Engenharia
- Contractor : JL – Opus, Lda.
- City : Amares
- Country : Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. This series of buildings, which constitutes the entrance to Solar das Bouças, is the first application of a global study carried out with the idea of defining an architectural vocabulary for a wider set of tourist/artistic constructions to be carried out in the future in this great viticultural property (hotel, golf course clubhouse, equipment, exhibition gallery, etc.).
The objective of the study was to create a strong identity image of the entire operation, through a formal vocabulary specific to the three main materials: concrete, glass, and steel. This first operation consisted of ennobling the property's main entrance, creating, instead of a fence, a passage through a garden on the access road.
The series comprises a place for entrance control, a shop for farm products, an office, and a set of technical premises taking into account the implementation of future constructions. The color of the vines in autumn dictated the choice of the reddish color to dye the concrete.