Campos Polanco: A New Tourism Concept With Different Typologies Of Residences In Mexico City

As part of a new concept that offers a proposal of tourism and rest, in an art deco building, Campos Polanco opened its doors in September of this year. Located in front of the Garden of the Republic of Lebanon on one side of the Chapultepec Forest in Mexico City, the project puts in place 12 suites created for executives and digital nomads looking to get away from chain hotels to immerse themselves in the local culture in one of the most exclusive areas of the city.

Built in the 1940s on Carrer de Campos Elíseos and surrounded by green areas, the building has been renovated in recent years. The iconic design of Campos Polanco arises from the collaborative work of All-Aquitectura, Amass & G y AvroKo Hospitality Group. In addition, the landscape design was carried out by FUNDAMENTAL and the lighting design was carried out by Circadia Estudio.

The entire project is divided into two blocks: the original volume —the recovered building that houses twelve exclusive pet-friendly residential suites with three different types that seek to adapt to the needs of visitors, four living spaces with amenities, the lobby, and a library. bar on the ground floor—, and a totally new annex volume, which houses the operational and administrative area. The volumes are linked both by the central patio and by a roof garden with an incredible panoramic view. The access, exclusively for tenants, welcomes guests with a golden brass lattice that alludes to the 50s and leads them to an elegant front door in the same material. All the design that is combined and that is staged with the warm lighting, forms spaces carefully thought to exalt the eclecticism of the Mexican International design.

The use of brass, solid woods, stone materials and a varied palette of vegetation govern the remodeling of the project, while giving shape and character to the environments. The original structure of the volume, abundant in columns of considerable section, was fully recovered and respected. The architectural intervention consisted of resolving the configuration of the program around said structure, playing with the paradigms established in the typology to reinterpret the space.

Interior design played a very important role when imagining these spaces, which is why Amass & G sought to give each suite its own character. In the first place, "Campos Residence" is an apartment with floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the park, where there is a bedroom with a king-size bed, a full bathroom with two showers and a separate tub, a living room with a fireplace, a desk, half bath, and a full chef's kitchen with dining space for four. On the other hand, "Polanco Suite" and "Park Studio" offer the same amenities with the exception of the kitchen, the dining space, and the exterior views in the second case. However, if requested, there is a door in the corridor that allows these two suites to be merged to connect them with each other.

One of the main attractions is the rooftop where views of the surrounding parks and some of the most iconic buildings in the city are framed. This space was designed to host events for up to one hundred people such as happy hours, receptions, talks, brand launches, or ventures that seek to have the sky as their stage at different times and seasons since the roof has no ceiling.

The library located on the first level seeks to become a cultural refuge for both residents and visitors. On the third level, there is a study with large tables for work meetings. These last two spaces integrate a kitchen that offers service if required, optimizing the experience of guests and visitors. Chef Diego Isunza Kahlo is the culinary ambassador and creator of the breakfast dishes, while Chef Maribel Coalla is the creator of the room amenities. The gym, located on the fourth level, offers some exercise equipment and a space for yoga or dance with floor-to-ceiling mirrors. For its part, the experience is complemented by an aroma that circulates on the property, created in conjunction with Cyprès.

The history of this colony and the building that enriches it attract more and more visitors from all over the world due to the culture, art, and architecture that make it up. Although nowadays it is increasingly common to find new spaces, some of the classic attractions are Lincoln Park –so named because in 1966 US President Lyndon B. Johnson visited and inaugurated the statue that honors his legacy–, the Moliere's Polanco Cinema, Mario Pani's National Conservatory of Music and the Casa de Cayetano Blanco (now the Sir Winston Churchill restaurant). Currently, it is a place full of life that offers great tourist experiences.

For more information visit Campos Polanco.