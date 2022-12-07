Submit a Project Advertise
  Ulaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios

Ulaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios

Ulaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios

Ulaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios - Exterior Photography, Table, ChairUlaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios - Interior Photography, ChairUlaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, BeamUlaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios - Exterior Photography, ForestUlaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios - More Images+ 38

Ulaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Kaba-Kaba, Tabanan, Bali, the breathtaking second phase of this eco-resort incorporates a number of key facilities that unify the entire complex. Phase 1 of Ulaman was extremely well received by the media and the public and has obtained multiple international design features and awards, most notably the highly acclaimed UNESCO Prix-Versailles award for Sustainable Architecture.

Ulaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios - Exterior Photography, Forest
Ulaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios - Image 23 of 43
Plan - Lotus
Ulaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Beam
Continuing from phase one with a palette of materials such as rammed earth, bamboo, natural stone, and recycled timbers, new key elements such as composite SIP panels have also been incorporated. These can be seen in a number of roof structures and the spa building. This organic building comprises a series of domes with an undulating green roof that merges the building with the surrounding ecology. With an extremely low carbon footprint, these panels use recycled and recyclable EPS with earth-based, fiber-reinforced polymer renders which allow these panels to be strong, lightweight, and with high insulation.

Ulaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
Ulaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios - Image 27 of 43
Sky Villa Section
Ulaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Arch
The new Lotus restaurant area contains a series of geometric pods that work like mini holistic cathedrals. These sit over an auspicious junction of waterfalls, one of which has been newly created from a lake that has been reintroduced into the center of the site. This lake which was once cut off for agricultural reasons has been brought back to life and essentially a micro-ecosystem has been revived, thus introducing light and ambiance to the site. This lake also functions as a reservoir to power the hydroelectric turbines.

Ulaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios - Interior Photography, Chair
Ulaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios - Image 30 of 43
Spa Building Section 03

These are complemented by solar panels located in a parking area. A number of rooms have also been added, some perched over the lake and some are raised into the tree canopies at 9m in height. These luxury units are highly insulated from heat and sound, with generous space within and far-reaching views. Other facilities include a gym, a yoga pavilion, a naturalized pool, and a small conference room.

Ulaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest, Garden
In conclusion Ulaman Phase 2 is groundbreaking in its cohesive and unique combination of sustainable technologies and materials. In addition, the preservation and revival of the surrounding ecosystem is nothing short of exemplary. Ulaman is a statement and testimony to what can be achieved when the client and architectural design team work together with a common goal to push the boundaries of what is possible to create sustainable intelligent design solutions.

Ulaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
Kaba-Kaba, Kediri, Tabanan Regency, Bali, Indonesia

Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios
Wood

Cite: "Ulaman Eco-Luxury Resort / Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios" 07 Dec 2022.

