World
Big Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Exterior PhotographyBig Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairBig Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsBig Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, BeamBig Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte, Sri Lanka
  • Architects: Read Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  323
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Madhushan de Silva
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AJAX Engineering, Roca, Venus Tiles
  • Design And Documentation : Pulasthi Wijekoon, Guruge Ruwani
  • Joinery : Chanaka Fernando
  • Furniture Design And Manufacturing : Read Studio
  • City : Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte
  • Country : Sri Lanka
Save this picture!
Big Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Madhushan de Silva

Brief. The brief was for a 4-bedroom house on 40 perch land, with all the service areas and related amenities. The question was how to organize the brief through connections, overlaps and separations of spaces to create the right matrix. We were taken on a tour to see the client’s existing house, and to see the little rituals that have been developed over the years that they would want to bring to the new house; it was a great insight and a briefing.

Save this picture!
Big Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Madhushan de Silva
Save this picture!
Big Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Image 25 of 29
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
Big Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Madhushan de Silva

Inspiration. Seeing the site with tall trees with canopies was inspiring.  We aimed to incorporate the garden into the overall experience in various nuances: physical presence, visual and physical connections, shade and shadows, breeze and rustle, quality of light etc.

Save this picture!
Big Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Madhushan de Silva

Unique features. The program was vertically organized, taking up a small footprint instead of spreading out on the site. Ground level and lower ground combined to create a solid base that embraces the ground and merges with the landscaping

The ground level is a self-sufficient mini version of the house, an accessible level that could function by itself, with a  small living dining kitchen, bedroom, ensuite, and study.

Save this picture!
Big Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Image 26 of 29
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Big Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Madhushan de Silva

Level one is the main “living” space. It has some unique conditions making it an exciting space: it’s covered and shaded, breeze crosses through, open from all sides, eye level at the canopy and foliage level of the trees. Yet the sunken veranda with a parapet feels covered, private, and contained

It’s a flexible space with an external staircase, making it independent. It’s exciting to think about what could take place here, what you would do here, how you could use this place, whether you would keep the doors open or close them partly, whether you would sit on the ledges and logs or lean onto the parapet, or bring in some furniture….

Save this picture!
Big Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Madhushan de Silva
Save this picture!
Big Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Image 27 of 29
Plan - 1st Floor

It’s a tropical living space compatible with the Sri Lankan cultural and climatic contexts, how we live, celebrate, get together, hang out and play. When children come, this is instinctively the play area of choice.

The upper level is the private sleeping quarters of the house, quietly retreating among the tree tops.

Save this picture!
Big Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Madhushan de Silva
Save this picture!
Big Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Image 29 of 29
Section

Materiality & structure. Working with off-form concrete needs extra coordination and precision from the construction point of view. The local team of bass men [self-learned builders] was trained to devise ways of streamlining the concreting process for a uniform finish. However, the client was on board to accept the off-form product as it is, respecting the material’s process and nature.

The monolithic concrete casting of the house creates a charm of its own in its imperfection. The joinery adds color and texture, timber brings warmth, and a combination of vintage and contemporary furniture elements adds character to the spaces.

Save this picture!
Big Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Interior Photography
© Madhushan de Silva
Save this picture!
Big Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Madhushan de Silva

The house’s structure works with a staircase, a vertical riser as the main shear walls, and two sets of slender columns in the periphery to bring the roof loads down. The slender columns create a repetitive vertical rhythm that resonates with the tall tree trunks of the garden.

Save this picture!
Big Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Forest
© Madhushan de Silva

Garden experience _ The ground plane was resurfaced and sculptured using the soil from excavations to create soft mounds and meandering paths in the garden. Instead of a manicured structured garden, the garden grows naturally, with a variety of typical home garden trees, fruit-bearing trees, edible plants, herbs, aromatics, medicines, vegetables etc.

Save this picture!
Big Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Madhushan de Silva

The soft edges of permeable paving merge with the landscape. Each level experience the garden differently: In the tree tops, the birds come to feast on the caterpillars, woodpeckers peck on the Kaju tree, and squirrels chase each other in a morning ritual. That’s the sounds and visuals you wake up to in the morning.

Save this picture!
Big Trees Small Plants House / Read Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade
© Madhushan de Silva

Project gallery

Top #Tags