World
Ginza Ecological Map / Hakuten Corporation - Interior Photography, ClosetGinza Ecological Map / Hakuten Corporation - Interior Photography, KitchenGinza Ecological Map / Hakuten Corporation - Interior PhotographyGinza Ecological Map / Hakuten Corporation - Interior Photography, TableGinza Ecological Map / Hakuten Corporation - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Temporary Installations
Chūō, Japan
  • Architects: Hakuten Corporation
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  10
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Junpei Kato
  • Lead Architects : Hakuten + Shiseido Creative
  • Creative Director : Hakuten - Yosuke Nakazato
  • Executive Creative Director : Shiseido Creative - Yoji Nobuto
  • Art Director : Shiseido Creative - Keisuke Hori
  • Producer : Shiseido Creative - Sachiko Takamine
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Window Display
  • City : Chūō
  • Country : Japan
Ginza Ecological Map / Hakuten Corporation - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Junpei Kato

Text description provided by the architects. The COVID-19 pandemic has provided us with more opportunities to deeply reflect upon the global environment and human-nature relationship. As we strive for a more sustainable society, it is essential to present Shiseido's unique approach of "beauty" to the community. Spring 2020,COVID-19 has emptied the streets of Ginza, one of Japan's largest commercial cities and the birthplace of Shiseido.

Ginza Ecological Map / Hakuten Corporation - Interior Photography, Closet
© Junpei Kato
Ginza Ecological Map / Hakuten Corporation - Image 17 of 17
Map
Ginza Ecological Map / Hakuten Corporation - Interior Photography, Facade
© Junpei Kato
Ginza Ecological Map / Hakuten Corporation - Interior Photography
© Junpei Kato

We looked closely at the strangely empty city, and noticed that even in Ginza, a metropolis far removed from nature, there was a beautiful "ecology" with brightly colored roadside trees and birds. We saw this "ecology", which is a trivial local resource in daily life, as a previously unseen beauty of the city, and believed that communicating this beauty to society would provide hints for the relationship between people and nature, and for a more sustainable society.

Ginza Ecological Map / Hakuten Corporation - Exterior Photography
© Junpei Kato
Ginza Ecological Map / Hakuten Corporation - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows
© Junpei Kato

We created a three-dimensional map of Ginza for our window display, and carefully exhibited the ecology found in the district via actual fieldwork and conversations with local residents. We care­fully displayed this ecology in the window as if they were scientific specimens. The exhibition ran throughout the year across two different ecological themes - "Organisms" and "Earth" - and brought to light a new and beautiful Ginza that had not been seen before in the form of the "Ginza Ecology Map."

Project location

Address:Ginza, Chuo, Tokyo 104-0061, Japan

Top #Tags