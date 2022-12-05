Cradle to Cradle in Electric Appliances: Reusable Plugs and Switches

Save this picture! Frames, inserts, modules - hundreds of individual elements from JUNG have successfully gone through the Cradle to Cradle certification process. The LS 990, LS CUBE, AS 500, A 550, A FLOW, A CREATION series from JUNG in white are now Cradle to Cradle certified. Image Courtesy of JUNG

Annually, 13% of the waste generated by humans is recycled, but where does the remaining 87% go? The combination of different types of waste is gradually filling the Earth’s oceans and landfills, leading to a negative impact on wildlife, the natural environment and human health. Within the large amounts of solid waste produced in developed cities, used electronics are a clear example of how materials can be efficiently managed after their life cycle ends. Understanding the behavior of these materials and resources before, during and after their useful life cycle has guided the search for new solutions, such as the Cradle to Cradle (C2C) methodology.

C2C proposes the design of products or processes that function as a healthy ecological system, where resources are efficiently managed in a cyclical way. By applying this methodology to electric appliances, JUNG has developed circular design strategies for their most-used switches and plugs for conventional and smart building technology, allowing them to be dismantled and reused when the product is no longer fit for use.

Everything else is designed for you to throw away when you are finished with it. But where is ‘away’? Of course, ‘away’ has gone away. – Michael Braungart in 'Cradle to Cradle: Remaking the Way we Make Things'

Sustainable Production Process

After investigating the complete value-added chain, JUNG released a C2C version of switches, sockets and KNX technologies for creating buildings with automatized systems that certify no negative environmental impact. Acquiring the C2C Certification for these products ensures the development of sustainable, circular-ready and environmentally responsible alternatives, all of which rely on direct supply chains with short distances, as well as securing a balance between ecological, economic and social concerns.

Manufacturing environmentally friendly products which consist of approximately 40% recycled metals and a thermoset material made of a 100% sustainable mixture of α-cellulose with additives, JUNG follows an entirely resource-efficient production process. The incorporation of this strategy has achieved the C2C bronze certification for the LS 990, LS CUBE, AS 500, A 550, A FLOW, A Creation series and the KNX sensor technology.

The certification enables the development of appliances that contribute to the development of a closed-loop economy, where there is no waste generated; everything is shared, repaired, reused or recycled.

New Cycles for Daily Use Products

Observing daily use products with C2C methodologies in different types of architecture projects demonstrates how design can incorporate sustainable solutions, while still maintaining aesthetic diversity in form and color. From rocker switches to push-buttons, frames to insets, and classic sockets to sockets with USB connections, JUNG follows a holistic design strategy to create products with reusable components.

Classic Switches and Sockets with C2C Design

Since 1968, LS 990 switches and sockets have been characterized for their straight lines, reduced form, flat surfaces and clear structure. With aesthetic and functional requirements, this model can be designed in different layouts, colors and materials –thermosetting plastic or genuine metal– that fit into diverse ambiance styles.

JUNG initially concentrated on the certification of its general product range and technology, meaning that in the first steps all products in white went through the procedure.

Intelligent Building System Technology

In seven different system layouts –push-button sensors, push-button modules, compact room controller, room temperature controller, smart panels, automatic switch and sensors– KNX modules manage to combine small-scale products with complex technology.

Adhering to the C2C concept, all these products are designed with separate components that can be disassembled and reused once the product's life cycle comes to an end.

