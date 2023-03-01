Submit a Project Advertise
PannKa Part Play and Community Center / ARCHIKON ARCHITECTS

PannKa Part Play and Community Center / ARCHIKON ARCHITECTS - Image 2 of 24PannKa Part Play and Community Center / ARCHIKON ARCHITECTS - Image 3 of 24PannKa Part Play and Community Center / ARCHIKON ARCHITECTS - Image 4 of 24PannKa Part Play and Community Center / ARCHIKON ARCHITECTS - Image 5 of 24

Other Facilities, Community Center
Budapest, Hungary
PannKa Part Play and Community Center / ARCHIKON ARCHITECTS - Image 6 of 24
© Balázs Danyi

Text description provided by the architects. PannKa Part is a play and community center located in the heart of a vibrant residential district of Budapest. The project is situated on the street level of the Palatinus House, a residential building considered one of the most modern and luxurious buildings at its construction in 1911. The property has beautiful spaces with extreme heights, huge portals, and a spectacular view of the Danube, Margaret Island, and Buda hills.

PannKa Part Play and Community Center / ARCHIKON ARCHITECTS - Image 21 of 24
Ground Floor Plan

The local council decided to create a new establishment for young families by converting the rundown space of this property in 2020. The center opened in June 2022 and now welcomes kids aged 0-6 with their parents. It has two activity rooms where the different teacher-led activities (singing, dancing, crafts, etc.) take place. In the heart of the center is the free play area where kids can play under their parents’ supervision.

PannKa Part Play and Community Center / ARCHIKON ARCHITECTS - Image 2 of 24
© Balázs Danyi
PannKa Part Play and Community Center / ARCHIKON ARCHITECTS - Image 8 of 24
© Balázs Danyi

We made sure to preserve the integrity of the magnificent interiors. It was a key aspect of our concept to create interesting visual and physical connections between different spaces within the center. The activity rooms are separated but remain connected through the large inner glazing, which provides orientation and a sense of the whole space. The large upper glazing also ensures that daylight can reach the inner room. The free play area is situated on the storefront not only to take advantage of the view from the inside but also to attract people walking by. The staff on the mezzanine will only be completed at a future date, due to budget considerations.

PannKa Part Play and Community Center / ARCHIKON ARCHITECTS - Image 3 of 24
© Balázs Danyi
PannKa Part Play and Community Center / ARCHIKON ARCHITECTS - Image 7 of 24
© Balázs Danyi

We created a calm, fresh, and welcoming space for free play, where architecture stays in the background and lets the kids and toys bring color to the space. The principal material is pine plywood used as cover for all the new partitions in the main areas and pine wood veneer for all the furniture. The only space where we let colors dominate is the toilet area, where a 5x5cm coral mosaic welcomes visitors. The architecture only comes to the foreground through the playful reception desk which seconds as a large pegboard.

PannKa Part Play and Community Center / ARCHIKON ARCHITECTS - Image 10 of 24
© Balázs Danyi
PannKa Part Play and Community Center / ARCHIKON ARCHITECTS - Image 5 of 24
© Balázs Danyi

Children might come out of the center talking about all the toys and other kids they met, but still we are confident that spending time in such a designed space will make a difference in how they learn to appreciate the built environment.

PannKa Part Play and Community Center / ARCHIKON ARCHITECTS - Image 4 of 24
© Balázs Danyi

Project location

Address:Budapest, Bartók Béla út 61, 1114 Hungary

ARCHIKON ARCHITECTS
Wood

Materials and Tags

Cite: "PannKa Part Play and Community Center / ARCHIKON ARCHITECTS" 01 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992770/pannka-part-play-and-community-center-archikon-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

