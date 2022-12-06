FritsJurgens Announces Winners of Best Pivot Doors 2022

Save this picture! Austria – Designed by Büro Wagner – Made by Bau- und Möbelschreinerei Leutenbauer / Photography by Florian Holzherr . Image

This year saw another round of amazing submissions for the FritsJurgens Best Pivot Doors 2022, with an astonishing amount of high-end pivot doors collected – both for interior and exterior doors, movable walls, hidden passages, and more. After a period of deliberation, the jury has made their decision: take a look below at the winners of FritsJurgens Best Pivot Doors of 2022.

Best Exterior Pivot Doors 2022

Exterior pivot doors are often heavy and large, making for an impressive entrance. The jury was amazed by the diversity of materials and applications of the submissions, varying from glass and wood to liquid metal. Discover the four nominees and the winner of this category.

Winner - 1st place

Save this picture! New Zealand – Designed by Hyndman Taylor Architects – Made by RBJ Builders / Photography by Simon Devitt . Image

New Zealand – Designed by Hyndman Taylor Architects – Made by RBJ Builders – Photography by Simon Devitt (22 points out of 24)

Top pivot: TP-70

Bottom pivot: System M

This design amazed the jury with its ingenuity and beautiful materials. The unique door handle exudes craftsmanship and a keen eye for detail: “We chose this door because of its pure design. The offset handle is very creative, the materials are amazing, and the design enhances the architecture" - Jury board member Fuse Architects & Builders.

Hyndman Taylor Architects about their project: “Being the first handshake with our client’s new home in Queenstown, the pivot handle becomes an integral and sculptural part of the door and its operation. With a larger-than-life positive pad handle on the exterior and the inverse negative handle on the interior, the seamlessly crafted steel door of some 350 kg flows effortlessly through to the interior. And, through its modes of operation, celebrates the details in many alignments of interior finishing as you are welcomed into the home.”

Nominee - 2nd place

Save this picture! Spain – Designed by Inhabit – Made by Sierra Norte Furniture / Photography by Pedro Ayora . Image

Spain – Designed by Inhabit – Made by Sierra Norte Furniture – Photography by Pedro Ayora (18 points out of 24)

Top pivot: TP-70

Bottom pivot: System M

Nominee - 3rd place

Austria – Designed by Büro Wagner – Made by Bau- und Möbelschreinerei Leutenbauer – Photography by Florian Holzherr (16 points out of 24)

Top pivot: TP-70

Bottom pivot: System M

Nominee - 4th place

Save this picture! United States – Designed and made by Tecture / Photography by Luca Ring . Image

United States – Designed and made by Tecture – Photography by Luca Ring (11 points out of 24)

Top pivot: TP-70

Bottom pivot: System M+

Nominee - 5th place

Save this picture! Australia – Designed by TKD Architects – Made by PHD Group Australia / Photography by Des Harris . Image

Australia – Designed by TKD Architects – Made by PHD Group Australia – Photography by Des Harris (9 points out of 24)

Top pivot: TP-70

Bottom pivot: System M

Best Interior Pivot Doors 2022

Many different types of exterior pivot doors may have been submitted, but the scope of interior pivot doors was even greater. Although the possibilities are endless, it was impressive to see the amount of submissions from around the world in such a short period of time – a whole new experience. Take a look at the nominees and the winner of the interior category of FritsJurgens Best Pivot Doors 2022.

Winner - 1st place

Save this picture! Austria – Designed by Reinhard Strasser Interior Designers – Made WB Montagetechnik . Image

Austria – Designed by Reinhard Strasser Interior Designers – Made WB Montagetechnik (24 points out of 24)

Top pivot: TP-CG

Bottom pivot: System M+

These pivot doors are located in a unique space where EMPL, a manufacturer of various vehicles such as fire trucks, can present and celebrate their finished projects. The pivot doors are equipped with Top pivot Cable Grommet, so lighting behind the steel frames can be applied, shining through softly and at its most beautiful at night. The jury: “This is the clear winner here. Excellent design, great details, great handle. Well done.”

The doors have a layer of soundproof material behind the space that holds the lighting to ensure the space has an atmosphere that feels large but doesn’t sound like it. When closed, only the handles give away the fact that there is an actual passage in this wall. These doors are a perfect example of the strength of an interior pivot door: a unique door, daring materials, and design, and without giving away, it is a passage right from the start.

Nominee - 2nd place

Save this picture! The Netherlands – Designed by Toon van Seggelen. Image

The Netherlands – Designed by Toon van Seggelen (16 points out of 24)

Top pivot: TP-70

Bottom pivot: System M

Nominee - 3rd place

Save this picture! The Netherlands – Designed by Robert Kolenik – Made by Broporte Exclusive Doors . Image

The Netherlands – Designed by Robert Kolenik – Made by Broporte Exclusive Doors (15 points out of 24)

Top pivot: TP-70

Bottom pivot: System M+

Nominee - 4th place

Save this picture! The Netherlands – Designed by Robert Kolenik – Made by Broporte Exclusive Doors . Image

The Netherlands – Designed by Robert Kolenik – Made by Broporte Exclusive Doors (14 points out of 24)

Top pivot: TP-70

Bottom pivot: System M+

Nominee - 5th place

Save this picture! Australia – Designed by DNA Architects - Made by Pichelmann Custom Building / Photography by Lightbulb studio . Image

Australia – Designed by DNA Architects - Made by Pichelmann Custom Building – Photography by Lightbulb studio (11 points out of 24)

Top pivot: TP-40

Bottom pivot: System M

Best Specialty Application 2022

The specialty application award for this year’s contest goes to a fantastic example of how to apply System 3. However, the nominees have applied either the specified System One or System 3 in special, albeit opposite ways too.

Winner - 1st place

Save this picture! Austria – Designed by Laurenz Vogel Architekten – Made by MTB Schreinerei / Photography by Christian Buck . Image

Austria – Designed by Laurenz Vogel Architekten – Made by MTB Schreinerei – Photography by Christian Buck (19 points out of 24)

Top pivot: TP-70

Bottom pivot: System 3

This design has three pivot doors alongside each other, all made of oakwood slats. Because the space between each slat is 3 centimeters, they let in enough light. The doors are 1.6 meters in width and 6 meters in height each: they reach from the floor of the ground floor to the ceiling of the first floor. The height posed the greatest challenge to this project, said Vogel. “When working with natural materials, you must consider the humidity of a room. As soon as the temperature in the living room rises, the wood will expand, and there is a risk of warping. To prevent this, fellow woodworkers of MTB Schreinerei built a steel frame in the door – each slat contains a steel thread. As a result, the pivot doors weigh 450 kilos each.”

Nominee - 2nd place

Save this picture! United States – Designed by MODE4 Architecture – Made by Square One Development Group / Photography by Christopher Tucker . Image

United States – Designed by MODE4 Architecture – Made by Square One Development Group – Photography by Christopher Tucker (16 points out of 24)

Top pivot: TP-70

Bottom pivot: System One

Nominee - 3rd place

Save this picture! United States - Designed and made by Möbelbau Breitenthaler / Photography by Elana Egger . Image

United States - Designed and made by Möbelbau Breitenthaler – Photography by Elana Egger (15 points out of 24)

Top pivot: TP-70

Bottom pivot: System One

Widest Submitted Pivot Door

Save this picture! United States - Designed by Hunton Brady Architect – Made by HEXcores / Photography by Chad Baumer . Image

The widest door category of 2022 was awarded to HEXcores’ over 4.7 meter wide pivot door. It is a pivoting wall, almost unrecognizable as a door.

United States - Designed by Hunton Brady Architect – Made by HEXcores – Photography by Chad Baumer

Top pivot: TP-70

Bottom pivot: System One

Tallest Submitted Pivot Door

Save this picture! Austria – Designed by Laurenz Vogel Architekten – Made by MTB Schreinerei / Photography by Christian Buck . Image

The specialty application winner is also the winner of the tallest door category. With 6 meters in height, they are the tallest doors submitted this year.

Austria – Designed by Laurenz Vogel Architekten – Made by MTB Schreinerei – Photography by Christian Buck

Top pivot: TP-70

Bottom pivot: System 3

