World
Cata-vento House / Equipe Lamas



Cata-vento House / Equipe Lamas - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair, BeamCata-vento House / Equipe Lamas - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCata-vento House / Equipe Lamas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Windows, BeamCata-vento House / Equipe Lamas - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCata-vento House / Equipe Lamas - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brasilia, Brazil
  • Architects: Equipe Lamas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  375
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Joana França
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Deca, Eliane, Lamas design, Objeto Casa
  • Lead Architect : SAMUEL LAMAS
  • Equipe De Projeto : ANNA ALBANO, CAMILA ABRAHÃO, BRUNA TRIVELLI
  • Landscape : Jardins de Cerrado, Mariana Siqueira
  • Lighting : SAMUEL LAMAS
  • Interiores : CASULO ARQUITETURA + SAMUEL LAMAS
  • Work Of Art : GALERIA KARLA OSÓRIO
  • Structural Project : VITÓRIA
  • Sawmill : VALDIRON GONÇALVES
  • Execution : GUSTAVO STIVAL
  • Mestre De Obras : ADEMASSO ROCHA
  • City : Brasilia
  • Country : Brazil
Cata-vento House / Equipe Lamas - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. This simple house is implanted as a flower in the arid landscape of the Cerrado Biome, the Brazilian savannah. A couple seeking tranquility and connection with nature commissioned this urban refuge located 15 minutes from the center of Brasilia. The 2000 m2 plot made it possible to spread 375 m2 of construction through the land. Its volumetry consists of four loose volumes, drawn on a mesh of square modules and rotated around an uncovered internal courtyard, through which the volumes are interconnected.

Cata-vento House / Equipe Lamas - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Joana França
Cata-vento House / Equipe Lamas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Windows, Beam
© Joana França

These "boxes" sector the needs program and different frame views of the landscape: The first block houses the garage and service areas; the second, the TV room, office, and Master suite; in the third, two bedrooms, a shared bathroom, toilet, and the atelier. Lastly, the volume of the living/dining room and kitchen are fully integrated into the balcony by sliding doors.

Cata-vento House / Equipe Lamas - Interior Photography, Dining room, Shelving, Chair
© Joana França
Cata-vento House / Equipe Lamas - Image 29 of 31
Floor Plan
Cata-vento House / Equipe Lamas - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair, Beam
© Joana França

A variety of perspectives are revealed while walking around the house. It is possible to view the garden and the swimming pool through the great circulation of the main entrance. The separation of volumes allows the user to see the exterior when circling the courtyard clockwise and offers a spatial relationship either introspective or extrospective. To honor the "ancient residents", a native tree ' ipê' that inhabited the construction site, was replanted as a sculpture in the center of the courtyard. Natural light and air penetrate all directions thanks to the extensive full-height glazing with tippers. The courtyard is filled with paths, gardens, and water, which besides humidifying the house, reflects the sky and projects its movements inside.

Cata-vento House / Equipe Lamas - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Joana França
Cata-vento House / Equipe Lamas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Joana França

The house is built with low-cost materials and construction solutions. With mixed structures, the metal beams support concrete pillars.  The external masonry walls are painted in light earth color and dialogue chromatically with the sky while the inner walls are white to highlight works of art and furniture. The cementitious floor coats the entire house, except in the wet areas, which are replaced by gray granite. The naval plywood, used in the lining, finds continuity in the kitchen furniture and on the shelves designed to accommodate the book collection of the residents.

Solar panels heat the water and pool all year round. For its interior, a playful spirit, with pieces designed by architect Samuel Lamas and masters of national and international design. Mariana Siqueira's landscaping Project was thought of as an extension of the local biome, with native trees and weeds.

Cata-vento House / Equipe Lamas - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

Cite: "Cata-vento House / Equipe Lamas" [Casa cata-vento / Equipe Lamas] 24 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992629/cata-vento-house-equipe-lamas> ISSN 0719-8884

